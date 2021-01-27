LIVE: Cinema halls seating to increase, swimming pools can open for all in MHA's fresh Covid-19 order
India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at over 10.68 million as the country recorded 12,689 new infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Wednesday. On Tuesday, India had logged 9,102 new infections in the preceding 24 hours, the country’s lowest single-day count in nearly eight months. 8,909 Covid-19 cases were reported on May 16 last year. India’s Covid-19 tally is the second-highest in the world, behind that of the United States and ahead of Brazil’s. The Johns Hopkins University tracker shows that the US and Brazil have reported more than 25 million and 8.9 million cases thus far.
India started the world’s largest vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic on January 16. Two vaccines, Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin have been approved by the drug regulator. While Covishield is being manufactured here by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin is the country’s first indigenous vaccine against the disease. In the first phase, 30 million healthcare workers are being vaccinated, while in the second phase 270 million people, mostly senior citizens, will be administered shots. Prime minister Narendra Modi and several politicians are likely to be inoculated in the second phase.
-
JAN 27, 2021 07:03 PM IST
MHA issues new SOPs for cinema halls, swimming pools
Ministry of Home Affairs released a new set of guidelines for surveillance, containment, and caution, which will be effective from February 1 to 28, and will guide Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, reported news agency ANI.
-
JAN 27, 2021 05:43 PM IST
South Africa gives nod to AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use
South Africa became the latest country to grant approval to AstraZeneca for emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, reported Reuters. The country is also considering similar proposals of approval for both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson, added Reuters.
-
JAN 27, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Sanofi to manufacture Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
To meet European Union's (EU) vaccine supply quota Sanofi has been tasked with producing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, reported Reuters. The French pharmaceutical giant is slated to produce millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine as the EU is locked into a battle of words with vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca over delay in supply.
-
JAN 27, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Malaysia records 3,680 new cases of coronavirus, 7 fatalities in the last 24 hours
Malaysia recorded 3680 cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the countrywide total to 194,114. 7 people succumbed to the infection in the same time period. The death toll in the country currently stands at 707, reported Reuters.
-
JAN 27, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Hong Kong can administer 36,000 Covid shots per day in February
Hong Kong will set up 18 community vaccination centers -- one in every district -- to each handle at least 2,000 residents a day as the city prepares to administer the Covid-19 shot developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. as early as the end of February, reports Reuters.
-
JAN 27, 2021 02:31 PM IST
India's Covaxin may be effective against new coronavirus strain in UK: Study
A vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech and a government research institute is likely to be effective against the UK strain of the coronavirus, according to a study on 26 participants shared by the company on Wednesday, reports Reuters.
-
JAN 27, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Russia registers 17,741 new Covid-19 cases
Russia on Wednesday reported 17,741 new Covid-19 cases, taking its official tally to 3,774,672, reports Reuters.
-
JAN 27, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Nepal PM thanks India for Covid-19 vaccine doses
We got an early chance to administer Covid-19 vaccine. For this, I extend my thanks and gratitude to our neighbour India’s Govt, its people and especially PM Modi. They sent us vaccine within about a week of its rollout in India, that too one million dosages and in grant, said Nepal PM Oli.
-
JAN 27, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Myanmar begins Covid-19 vaccine drive
Myanmar launched a Covid-19 vaccination programme on Wednesday, with healthcare staff and volunteer medical workers the first to receive shots of the AstraZenca and Oxford University vaccine donated by neighbouring India, reports Reuters.
-
JAN 27, 2021 12:31 PM IST
First phase of Covid vaccine drive begins in Nepal
First phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Nepal today; visuals from Kathmandu. Vaccines to be administered to front line workers in the first phase, reports ANI.
-
JAN 27, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Telangana reports 147 fresh Covid cases
Telangana reported 147 new Covid-19 cases, 399 recoveries and 1 death on January 26. Total cases reported as per the latest update 2,93,737, total, recoveries 2,89,325, death toll at 1593 and active cases in the state 2,819.
-
JAN 27, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Moscow to ease Covid restrictions
The city of Moscow eased some Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday, including the overnight closure of bars, restaurants and night clubs, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, reports Reuters.
-
JAN 27, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Biden to reopen 'Obamacare' for Covid-19 relief
Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Joe Biden plans to reopen the HealthCare.gov insurance markets for a special sign-up opportunity geared to people needing coverage in the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.
-
JAN 27, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Total Covid tally in Arunachal reaches 16, 821 after registering one fresh case
The Covid-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 16,821 as one more person has tested positive for the disease, a health department official said on Wednesday, reports PTI.
-
JAN 27, 2021 10:07 AM IST
China inoculated more than 22 million doses of Covid vaccine
China has administered about 22.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, a health official said on Wednesday, as the country steps up its campaign ahead of next month's Lunar New Year holidays and the accompanying flurry of travel, reports Reuters.
-
JAN 27, 2021 09:42 AM IST
India reports 12,689 new Covid-19 cases
India logs 12,689 new Covid-19 cases as tally rises to 10,689,527. Death toll at 153,724 with 137 fresh fatalities.
-
JAN 27, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Over 2 million vaccinated thus far, says health ministry
Total 2,023,809 healthcare workers vaccinated thus far: Union health ministry
-
JAN 27, 2021 08:25 AM IST
South Korea's Covid-19 tally tops 76,400
South Korea records 559 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 76,429. Death toll at 1,378.
-
JAN 27, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Global Covid-19 tally crosses 100 million
Global tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 100,213,452 as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Death toll tops 2.1 million, the tracker shows.
