Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE| ‘Tsunami’ of cases amid Omicron overwhelming health systems: WHO chief
Live

LIVE| ‘Tsunami’ of cases amid Omicron overwhelming health systems: WHO chief

  • Breaking news updates January 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 07 Jan 2022 06:56 AM

    ‘Tsunami’ of Covid cases amid Omicron overwhelming health systems: WHO chief's warning

    In wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases across the globe amid the Omicron variant, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that he “tsunami of cases” has now commenced to overwhelm health systems globally. Read more here.

  • Fri, 07 Jan 2022 06:37 AM

    SAD patron PS Badal says Cong govt in Punjab totally failed to provide security to PM Modi

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal has said that the Congress government in Punjab completely failed to provide security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    “At first, the road shouldn't have been blocked but on the other hand, there was no crowd in his programme. It's the responsibility of state government to provide protection to PM but Congress government has totally failed,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news covid-19 coronavirus omicron narendra modi
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.