LIVE| ‘Tsunami’ of cases amid Omicron overwhelming health systems: WHO chief
Fri, 07 Jan 2022 06:56 AM
‘Tsunami’ of Covid cases amid Omicron overwhelming health systems: WHO chief's warning
In wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases across the globe amid the Omicron variant, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that he “tsunami of cases” has now commenced to overwhelm health systems globally. Read more here.
Fri, 07 Jan 2022 06:37 AM
SAD patron PS Badal says Cong govt in Punjab totally failed to provide security to PM Modi
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal has said that the Congress government in Punjab completely failed to provide security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“At first, the road shouldn't have been blocked but on the other hand, there was no crowd in his programme. It's the responsibility of state government to provide protection to PM but Congress government has totally failed,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.