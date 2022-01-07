Home / India News / LIVE| ‘Tsunami’ of cases amid Omicron overwhelming health systems: WHO chief
LIVE| ‘Tsunami’ of cases amid Omicron overwhelming health systems: WHO chief

  Breaking news updates January 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 06:58 AM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 07, 2022 06:56 AM IST

    ‘Tsunami’ of Covid cases amid Omicron overwhelming health systems: WHO chief's warning

    In wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases across the globe amid the Omicron variant, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that he “tsunami of cases” has now commenced to overwhelm health systems globally. Read more here.

  • Jan 07, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    SAD patron PS Badal says Cong govt in Punjab totally failed to provide security to PM Modi

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal has said that the Congress government in Punjab completely failed to provide security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    “At first, the road shouldn't have been blocked but on the other hand, there was no crowd in his programme. It's the responsibility of state government to provide protection to PM but Congress government has totally failed,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Why AUKUS is good to keep China at bay in Indo-Pacific

While France may have legitimate reasons for being upset with Australia for reneging on the submarine deal, the emerging picture in Indo-Pacific clearly shows that AIP submarines would have been a half-measure in containing a belligerent China under President Xi Jinping.
As China is threatening Taiwan on a daily basis by breaching its air defence identification zone, it is for the US to speed up the SSN production for Australia.
As China is threatening Taiwan on a daily basis by breaching its air defence identification zone, it is for the US to speed up the SSN production for Australia.(AP)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 06:56 AM IST
Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi calls on President; CCS takes up security lapse case

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also spoke to the Prime Minister about the incident and expressed his deep concern .
The Prime Minister met the President today and gave him a first-hand account of the security breach, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
The Prime Minister met the President today and gave him a first-hand account of the security breach, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.(PTI)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Updated on Jan 07, 2022 06:58 AM IST
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

India to test marine version of Rafale jet today

The marine version of the Rafale jet has a reinforced under-carriage and nose wheel, a bigger arrester hook, an integrated ladder and other minor differences from the Rafale currently in use in the Indian Air Force.
According to people familiar with the matter, the Rafale M is better suited for use on the aircraft carriers than the F18 Hornet fighter from the US for several reasons.
According to people familiar with the matter, the Rafale M is better suited for use on the aircraft carriers than the F18 Hornet fighter from the US for several reasons.
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 05:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta
india news

Four former J&K chief ministers likely to lose SSG security cover

The decision will entail the withdrawal of the security cover of Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti at a time when a number of terror incidents have taken place in Srinagar
Officials said the decision was taken by the Security Review Coordination Committee, a group that oversees the threat perception of important leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials said the decision was taken by the Security Review Coordination Committee, a group that oversees the threat perception of important leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI Photo)
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 05:14 AM IST
ByHTC and PTI
india news

India dismisses Pakistan’s fresh offer to host SAARC summit this year

India and other countries had pulled out of the 19th summit that was to be held in Islamabad in November 2016 following the Uri terror attack that was blamed on Pakistan-based terrorists
India-Pakistan relations are currently at an all-time low following a string of terror attacks on Indian military facilities and troops in recent years that were all blamed on Pakistan-based terror groups.
India-Pakistan relations are currently at an all-time low following a string of terror attacks on Indian military facilities and troops in recent years that were all blamed on Pakistan-based terror groups.
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 06:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

India, China fail to decide date for next round of military talks

Deadlock as Beijing opposes New Delhi’s proposal to resolve remaining friction points on LAC in one go
At the 13th round of talks between military commanders, the people said, the two sides were close to forward movement on disengagement at Hot Spring.
At the 13th round of talks between military commanders, the people said, the two sides were close to forward movement on disengagement at Hot Spring.(PTI file photo)
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 05:09 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

TRS MLA son quizzed over family’s suicide

In a suicide note found on Thursday, the businessman had alleged that the MLA’s son asked him to send his wife to him, if he wanted to settle his property disputes, leading to protests by locals at the MLA’s house
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jan 07, 2022 12:10 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

DMK moves court against Centre for “usurping state power” through Dam Safety Act

DMK Lok Sabha MP S Ramalingam has moved the Madras High Court with a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the recent legislated Dam Safety Act, 2021 on the grounds that it “is contrary to the federal structure” and reduces the state’s power
The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday accepted a request by senior advocate and DMK MP P Wilson for an urgent hearing and listed the matter for on January 10.
The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday accepted a request by senior advocate and DMK MP P Wilson for an urgent hearing and listed the matter for on January 10. (HT File)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Kerala sees 50 new Omicron cases, tally touches 280

Among new cases, 18 were reported from Ernakulam, eight from Thiruvananthapuram and seven from Pathanamthitta 7. Among 50 new cases, maximum (13) came from the United Arab Emirates
This is the highest single day tally since the first case of Omicron was reported on December 7.
This is the highest single day tally since the first case of Omicron was reported on December 7. (REUTERS File)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Monitoring cases closely, no need to shut schools yet, says Kerala edu min

Amid growing threat of new virus variant Omicron, Kerala education minister V Sivankutty Thursday said there is no plan to shut schools as of now
After neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka tightened measures to check the spread of the new variant, there was pressure on Kerala as well to buckle up.
After neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka tightened measures to check the spread of the new variant, there was pressure on Kerala as well to buckle up. (REUTERS FILE)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Stalin says he will bring end to online gaming in Tamil Nadu

The erstwhile AIADMK government under former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami in November 2020 amended a 90-year law to ban online games including online rummy and online poker with stakes on the ground that teenagers and young adults were losing money and cited cases of suicide.
Chief minister MK Stalin says there will be an end to online gaming with stakes in Tamil Nadu soon
Chief minister MK Stalin says there will be an end to online gaming with stakes in Tamil Nadu soon (PTI)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Duty of every government to provide foolproof security to PM: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said as the prime minister of the country is an institution, it is the duty of every government to provide foolproof security and safeguard his dignity.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik's Twitter post was welcomed by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s Twitter post was welcomed by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (FIle Photo)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Chinese army built bridge in illegally occupied area: India

The ministry of external affairs also describes the tone of a letter sent by a Chinese official to MPs and ministers who attended a meeting on Tibet as unacceptable
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government has been closely monitoring the construction of the bridge on Pangong Lake by the Chinese side.
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government has been closely monitoring the construction of the bridge on Pangong Lake by the Chinese side. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 06:52 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar
india news

Telangana Congress political affairs committee meeting exposes chinks in the party

Fireworks were witnessed in the Telangana Congress party’s political affairs committee (PAC) held on Wednesday night, with several senior leaders raising a banner of revolt against the style of functioning of Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, a senior party leader familiar with the development said on Thursday
The four-hour-long meeting chaired by All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Telangana affairs Manickam Tagore through Zoom conference call was convened to discuss the arrangements for conducting AICC training programmes starting from January 19.
The four-hour-long meeting chaired by All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Telangana affairs Manickam Tagore through Zoom conference call was convened to discuss the arrangements for conducting AICC training programmes starting from January 19. (HT)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 12:04 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
