LIVE| ‘Tsunami’ of cases amid Omicron overwhelming health systems: WHO chief

Jan 07, 2022 06:56 AM IST
‘Tsunami’ of Covid cases amid Omicron overwhelming health systems: WHO chief's warning
In wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases across the globe amid the Omicron variant, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday that he “tsunami of cases” has now commenced to overwhelm health systems globally. Read more here.
Jan 07, 2022 06:37 AM IST
SAD patron PS Badal says Cong govt in Punjab totally failed to provide security to PM Modi
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal has said that the Congress government in Punjab completely failed to provide security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“At first, the road shouldn't have been blocked but on the other hand, there was no crowd in his programme. It's the responsibility of state government to provide protection to PM but Congress government has totally failed,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
While France may have legitimate reasons for being upset with Australia for reneging on the submarine deal, the emerging picture in Indo-Pacific clearly shows that AIP submarines would have been a half-measure in containing a belligerent China under President Xi Jinping.
The marine version of the Rafale jet has a reinforced under-carriage and nose wheel, a bigger arrester hook, an integrated ladder and other minor differences from the Rafale currently in use in the Indian Air Force.
The decision will entail the withdrawal of the security cover of Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti at a time when a number of terror incidents have taken place in Srinagar
In a suicide note found on Thursday, the businessman had alleged that the MLA’s son asked him to send his wife to him, if he wanted to settle his property disputes, leading to protests by locals at the MLA’s house
DMK Lok Sabha MP S Ramalingam has moved the Madras High Court with a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the recent legislated Dam Safety Act, 2021 on the grounds that it “is contrary to the federal structure” and reduces the state’s power
The erstwhile AIADMK government under former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami in November 2020 amended a 90-year law to ban online games including online rummy and online poker with stakes on the ground that teenagers and young adults were losing money and cited cases of suicide.
Fireworks were witnessed in the Telangana Congress party’s political affairs committee (PAC) held on Wednesday night, with several senior leaders raising a banner of revolt against the style of functioning of Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, a senior party leader familiar with the development said on Thursday