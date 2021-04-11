LIVE: India records 152,879 new cases of Covid-19, 839 fatalities

On Saturday, Delhi registered 7897 cases of Covid-19, recording cases below the 8000-mark as testing in the national capital witnessed a dip. Maharshatra continues to be the worst affected state, recording 55,411 new cases on Saturday. Capital city of Mumbai recorded 9330 Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted that the imposition of a lockdown in the state due to rising number of cases was likely. A decision on the lockdown is set to be taken at the next cabinet meeting. Congress president Sonia Gandhi also held a meeting with the chief ministers of the state where Congress is in power. Gandhi emphasised on the need to test, track and vaccinate. As the second wave rages in the country questions about natural immunity against Covid-19 and how long it lasts have started to rise. According to a research by the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology natural immunity lasts for 6 months, which might explain the reason for the sudden deluge of cases in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.





In Brazil the death toll reached 351,334 after 2,616 new fatalities were recorded on Saturday. Brazil continues to be the second worst hit country right after the United States. In the US cases have started to surge in the midwest. Osaka prefecture in Japan is witnessing a steep surge in cases, the governor of Osaka has warned about the need to impose stricter restrictions as the prefecture is home to a population of 8.1 million people. Globally cases have surpassed 135 million, according to the Bloomberg tracker.











