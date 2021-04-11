IND USA
Delhi alone recorded over 8,500 new cases on Friday, while Maharashtra reported more than 58,000. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
Live

LIVE: India records 152,879 new cases of Covid-19, 839 fatalities

  • India on Saturday recorded 1,45,384 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike ever, taking the overall tally to 13,205,926.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 09:47 AM IST

On Saturday, Delhi registered 7897 cases of Covid-19, recording cases below the 8000-mark as testing in the national capital witnessed a dip. Maharshatra continues to be the worst affected state, recording 55,411 new cases on Saturday. Capital city of Mumbai recorded 9330 Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted that the imposition of a lockdown in the state due to rising number of cases was likely. A decision on the lockdown is set to be taken at the next cabinet meeting. Congress president Sonia Gandhi also held a meeting with the chief ministers of the state where Congress is in power. Gandhi emphasised on the need to test, track and vaccinate. As the second wave rages in the country questions about natural immunity against Covid-19 and how long it lasts have started to rise. According to a research by the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology natural immunity lasts for 6 months, which might explain the reason for the sudden deluge of cases in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.


In Brazil the death toll reached 351,334 after 2,616 new fatalities were recorded on Saturday. Brazil continues to be the second worst hit country right after the United States. In the US cases have started to surge in the midwest. Osaka prefecture in Japan is witnessing a steep surge in cases, the governor of Osaka has warned about the need to impose stricter restrictions as the prefecture is home to a population of 8.1 million people. Globally cases have surpassed 135 million, according to the Bloomberg tracker.




Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 11, 2021 09:10 AM IST

    France stretches gap between vaccine shots to six weeks

    France extended the gap between the first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from four to six weeks to help the vaccination campaign pick up pace, reported Reuters on Sunday.

  • APR 11, 2021 08:09 AM IST

    Chile records 8,124 new cases of Covid-19, 105 fatalities

    Chile recorded 8,124 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the country to 1,068,522. 105 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 24,213, reported ANI.

  • APR 11, 2021 07:29 AM IST

    UP imposes ceiling on entry into religious places

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to ensure that no more than 5 people can enter a religious place at a time, reported news agency ANI.

On April 1, India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme received a much-needed boost with the start of the third phase of the inoculation drive which made all Indians above the age of 45 years eligible for coronavirus vaccines. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

News updates from HT: Covid-19 vaccination drive picks up but challenges remain

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 09:00 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
On April 5, when the victim came to the house, Sadaqat confined him with iron chains, according to police.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
india news

Ex-student kidnaps teacher in Delhi over 20 lakh

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 08:31 AM IST
According to a complaint filed by the victim's brother, he received a call from Alam’s phone and the caller demanded 25 lakh for his release.
Security forces personnel leave after an encounter with militants at Sagoo in Shopian district of south Kashmir.(PTI File Photo/Representative Image )
india news

3 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian: Police

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists killed in the Shopian gunfight are yet to be ascertained.
People stand in a queue to receive the dose of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Allahabad.(AFP)
india news

India observes 4-day 'Tika Utsav' as PM Modi calls for mass Covid-19 vaccination

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • The call for the vaccine festival was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with chief ministers of all states and union territories on Thursday where he discussed the Covid-19 situation on the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.
Delhi alone recorded over 8,500 new cases on Friday, while Maharashtra reported more than 58,000. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
india news

LIVE: UP imposes ceiling on entry into religious places

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 09:10 AM IST
  • India on Saturday recorded 1,45,384 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike ever, taking the overall tally to 13,205,926.
New Delhi, India - April 10, 2021: People queue during a Covid-19 vaccination drive, at CGHS Wellness Centre, at South Avenue, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination at workplaces in India begins today: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 07:13 AM IST
  • The Covid-19 vaccinations at private workplaces will be a paid service, and the price is capped at 250 per dose while sessions at government offices organised by district health authorities will be free of cost.
A view of the deserted Marine Drive during Maharashtra government's weekend lockdown to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai on Saturday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Two-week lockdown in Maharashtra? Uddhav Thackeray to hold crucial meeting today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Maharashtra, the state worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, has been witnessing a spike in the number of daily cases. CM Uddhav Thackeray held an all-party meeting to discuss ways to control the spread.
Farmers quench their thirst during blocking Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway for 24 hrs as they protest against new farm laws on April 10, 2021. (ANI Photo)
india news

Protesting farmers block KMP Expressway in Haryana

By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 05:10 AM IST
The blockade was in response to a call from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group of farmer unions, to intensify their protest. Traffic between Ganaur and Murthal towns in Sonepat were particularly hit.
Until Saturday night, 101.3 million shots had been administered across the country to 88.6 million people, according to data released by the Union health ministry.(AFP)
india news

100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to Indians

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 04:43 AM IST
India is the fastest to 100 million vaccinations – it took the country 85 days to reach the milestone (vaccinations started on January 16). The US took 89 days to complete this feat, while China did so in 103 days, according to data maintained by Our World in Data.
“The (Narendra) Modi government has mismanaged the Covid situation. It has exported the vaccines and allowed a shortage to be created in India,” the Gandhi said at the meeting.(ANI file photo)
india news

Sonia Gandhi meets CM s of Congress-led states on Covid, hits out at govt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 04:10 AM IST
Addressing a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states and ministers of the party in states where it is in power in alliance with others, she said the priority should be to “test, track and vaccinate”.
File photo of Allahabad high court(ANI Photo)
india news

Allahabad high court Chief Justice tests positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 03:37 AM IST
District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rishi Sahai said Justice Govind Mathur, is in home isolation after testing positive.
The Government of India has not made a UT to hurt the people of Ladakh; it is to benefit them, Radha Krishna Mathur said. (File photo)
india news

‘Non-conventional energy, tourism to boost economy’: Ladakh L-G

By Ramesh Vinayak
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 03:33 AM IST
In his first sit-down interview at a makeshift Raj Bhawan in Leh, Ladakh’s first lieutenant governor, Radha Krishna Mathur, speaks to Hindustan Times about his road map and priorities, and the challenges he faces in helming the region.
According to the police, the accused, Yellappa, was arrested from Hoskote in Karnataka on April 9.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

Man accused of raping British woman in Goa held in Karnataka

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Yellappa is accused of raping a British woman tourist in Canacona village in 2018, and he had managed to escape from jail in September last year, as well as earlier in June, 2019, being held from Bengaluru on that occasion, police said.
The speaker was questioned on the basis of statements given by two main accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair.(Facebook)
india news

Dollar smuggling case: Customs dept questions Kerala assembly Speaker

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 03:04 AM IST
The dollar smuggling case pertains to the alleged smuggling of 1.30 crore by a former head of the finance department of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate at the state capital to Muscat in Oman.
The best news for India right now is that the country-wide pace of administering doses is the fastest it has ever been recorded.(AP Photo )
india news

As vaccination drive picks up pace, challenges remain

By Jamie Mullick
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:47 AM IST
As India crossed the milestone of 100 million doses on Saturday, data indicates that it will take some doing to maintain a pace that could help India turn the tide against the surging second wave of infections.
