LIVE: Global Covid-19 tally crosses 100 million, death toll at 2.15 million
India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at over 10.67 million, the Union health ministry’s dashboard shows. On Tuesday, the ministry reported India had logged 9,102 new infections in the preceding 24 hours, the country’s lowest single-day count in nearly eight months. India had reported 8,909 Covid-19 cases on May 16 last year. India’s Covid-19 tally is the second-highest in the world, behind that of the United States and ahead of Brazil’s. The Johns Hopkins University tracker shows that the US and Brazil have reported more than 25 million and 8.9 million cases thus far.
India started the world’s largest vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic on January 16. Two vaccines, Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin have been approved by the drug regulator. While Covishield is being manufactured here by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin is the country’s first indigenous vaccine against the disease. In the first phase, 30 million healthcare workers are being vaccinated, while in the second phase 270 million people, mostly senior citizens, will be administered shots. Prime minister Narendra Modi and several politicians are likely to be inoculated in the second phase.
JAN 27, 2021 08:25 AM IST
South Korea's Covid-19 tally tops 76,400
South Korea records 559 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 76,429. Death toll at 1,378.
JAN 27, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Global Covid-19 tally crosses 100 million
Global tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 100,213,452 as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Death toll tops 2.1 million, the tracker shows.
News updates at 9 am: Air quality of Delhi remains "very poor"
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Centre plans to map and assess anganwadis, shelters for women
Mumbai locals: Full operation from Friday but still not open to all
Severe cold wave conditions to continue in NW India for next 3 days: IMD
Farmers' protest Live Updates: Security tightened at Red Fort in Delhi
- The Delhi Police have registered seven FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade, officials said.
Actor Deep Sidhu blamed for violence
- Farm leaders alleged Sidhu — who earlier publicly aired his differences with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha — tried to defame the farmers’ stir.
Law student writes to CJI to take cognisance of Red Fort violence
- Rai stated that the incident has hurt the “country’s devotional spirit” and an inquiry is essential to determine how anti-social elements managed to enter the tractor rally.
Home minister takes stock of situation in urgent meet
- Shah directed that additional central paramilitary forces be deployed in Delhi with immediate effect and individuals and groups behind the Red Fort seize be brought to justice.
Smaller crowd, masks mark Republic Day celebrations
- While more than 100,000 people attended the parade during the previous years, with Covid-19 norms in place on Tuesday, the crowd was limited to 25,000.
Leaders condemn violence, Opposition seeks repeal of laws
- The Opposition, including the Congress, alleges that the government rushed the farm laws without proper discussion in Parliament. The Centre, however, says the reforms will lead to new opportunities in agriculture trade.
House canteen dishes out new menu, hikes prices
- The parliament canteen, now run by ITDC will offer as many as 58 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from January 27.
Discussing a possible route for Amarnath via Kargil: Prahlad Patel
- Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel said government is addressing the lack of adventure sports equipment in Kargil.
Rally to langar: Peaceful stir held across 20 states
- In contrast to the violence seen in the Capital, farmers held peaceful rallies across the country to protest against the farm laws.
At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic
- India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
