LIVE: Union health minister to hold meeting with states, UTs over Covid surge
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 07:05 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Hizbul Mujahideen terror associates arrested
Security forces have arrested five terrorist associates belonging to the terror module Hizbul Mujahideen from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 06:33 AM
Union health minister to meet state, UT counterparts over Covid surge
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to meet with health ministers of states and Union Territories over rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of world
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 06:05 AM
Over 2,000 flights cancelled in US due to heavy snow
Around 2,740 flights in the United States have been cancelled ahead of Christmas holidays amid heavy snow and freezing temperatures. Bus and Amtrak train services have also been disrupted.
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 05:46 AM
NASA retires Mars InSight lander mission after 4 years
NASA called off the Mars InSight lander mission after it failed to make contact with the spacecraft. Engineers tried to contact the lander in two consecutive attempts but failed, concluding that the spacecraft's solar-powered batteries may have run out.