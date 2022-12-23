Home / India News / LIVE: Union health minister to hold meeting with states, UTs over Covid surge
LIVE: Union health minister to hold meeting with states, UTs over Covid surge

india news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 07:05 AM IST

Breaking news today December 23, 2022:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 23, 2022 07:05 AM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Hizbul Mujahideen terror associates arrested

    Security forces have arrested five terrorist associates belonging to the terror module Hizbul Mujahideen from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

  • Dec 23, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    Union health minister to meet state, UT counterparts over Covid surge

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to meet with health ministers of states and Union Territories over rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of world

  • Dec 23, 2022 06:05 AM IST

    Over 2,000 flights cancelled in US due to heavy snow

    Around 2,740 flights in the United States have been cancelled ahead of Christmas holidays amid heavy snow and freezing temperatures. Bus and Amtrak train services have also been disrupted.

  • Dec 23, 2022 05:46 AM IST

    NASA retires Mars InSight lander mission after 4 years

    NASA called off the Mars InSight lander mission after it failed to make contact with the spacecraft. Engineers tried to contact the lander in two consecutive attempts but failed, concluding that the spacecraft's solar-powered batteries may have run out.

     

‘Centre finding excuses to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Rahul on Mandaviya’s letter

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 03:07 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Centre is coming up with “excuses” to stop the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, a day after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged him to consider suspending the march if Covid-19 protocols cannot be followed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Ghasera village, in Nuh on Thursday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Ghasera village, in Nuh on Thursday. (ANI)

Air chief flags ‘critical deficiencies’ in Indian Air Force

india news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 03:04 AM IST

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday said critical deficiencies in the air force needed to be swiftly addressed to retain combat edge.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said IAF needed to evolve into an aerospace power by developing the capability to fight and win future wars. (ANI)
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said IAF needed to evolve into an aerospace power by developing the capability to fight and win future wars. (ANI)

CBI files charge sheet in probe linked to its ex-chief Ranjit Sinha

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 03:01 AM IST

CBI has filed a charge sheet in its 2017 probe pertaining to allegations that its former director Ranjit Sinha, while heading the agency, met some of the accused in a United Progressive Alliance-era coal block allocation case, aiming to “scuttle” or “influence” the cases.

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha died in April 2021 due to Covid-19 related complications and the charges against him have been abated. (HT file)
Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha died in April 2021 due to Covid-19 related complications and the charges against him have been abated. (HT file)

Centre cracks down on diversion of subsidised fertilisers

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 02:58 AM IST

The Union fertilisers department has clamped down on large scale illegal diversion of subsidised fertilisers meant for farmers to industrial units, busting several interstate networks in recent weeks.

A farmer sprays fertiliser on a tomato field at Wagholi in Pune. (HT file)
A farmer sprays fertiliser on a tomato field at Wagholi in Pune. (HT file)

‘TMC worker took money to register new case against Anubrata Mondal’

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 02:55 AM IST

Days after a TMC worker accused party leader Anubrata Mondal of trying to kill him, a man claiming to be his relative has alleged that the complainant took money from the party and approached police to prevent ED from taking the accused out of West Bengal in another case.

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in an alleged cattle smuggling case, at Dubrajpur court. (ANI)
TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in an alleged cattle smuggling case, at Dubrajpur court. (ANI)

Girl students have constitutional rights, perhaps even more than boys: Kerala HC slams curbs in hostels

india news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 02:50 AM IST

Hostels are not prisons and all regulations should be equally applicable to all students, the Kerala high court said on Thursday as it directed all state medical colleges to implement the government’s latest directive relaxing curfew hours for women students.

The Kerala high court also said that “discriminatory restrictions cannot be imposed” on women in hostels as they too, like men, are entitled to constitutional rights. (HT file)
The Kerala high court also said that “discriminatory restrictions cannot be imposed” on women in hostels as they too, like men, are entitled to constitutional rights. (HT file)

Many states bring back mask mandate, push for Covid booster vaccines

india news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 02:30 AM IST

Meetings were held in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

A medic at Thane Municipal Corporation's Covid Center checks equipment as part of preparedness. (PTI)
A medic at Thane Municipal Corporation's Covid Center checks equipment as part of preparedness. (PTI)

Expert panel suggests nasal Covid vaccine for adults: Centre

india news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 05:25 AM IST

The vaccine, branded iNCOVACC, was approved by the country’s drugs regulator and will add to India’s arsenal of tools to fight the pandemic.

In a review meeting on Covid situation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged for officials to take steps to encourage people to get their third doses, especially if they are vulnerable due to other illnesses or are of old age. (PTI)
In a review meeting on Covid situation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged for officials to take steps to encourage people to get their third doses, especially if they are vulnerable due to other illnesses or are of old age. (PTI)

TMC 'strongly condemns' Kirti Azad's tweet on PM Modi's attire: ‘We uphold…’

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 02:25 AM IST

The party said it respects the vibrant culture of the country, adding that the former cricketer's remarks do not reflect the party's views.

TMC leader and former India cricketer Kirti Azad (Saumya Khandelwal/Hindustan Times)
TMC leader and former India cricketer Kirti Azad (Saumya Khandelwal/Hindustan Times)

Airports to randomly test 2%international flyers for Covid-19

india news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 02:21 AM IST

India has begun randomly testing 2% of international travellers coming to the country for Covid-19 and could consider making it mandatory for all if required, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Amid a surge in Covid cases in several countries,India has so far ruled out any flights restrictions. (PTI)
Amid a surge in Covid cases in several countries,India has so far ruled out any flights restrictions. (PTI)

IUML rejects reports of proximity to Left Front in Kerala

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 12:46 AM IST

Of late many CPI(M) leaders were too soft towards the League and the party state secretary M V Govindan even said League was not a communal outfit and praised its role. Earlier the party always considered it a communal outfit

Talking to newsmen in Malappuram, senior Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty said the League has no history to hopping from one front to another and termed discussions on going closet to the Left baseless. (HT Archives)
Talking to newsmen in Malappuram, senior Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty said the League has no history to hopping from one front to another and termed discussions on going closet to the Left baseless. (HT Archives)

EPS issues OPS a legal notice

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 12:45 AM IST

A general council meeting of the AIADMK, held on July 11 where EPS enjoyed a brute majority, expelled OPS from primary membership of the party and abolished the dual leadership positions. Then OPS’ supporters and two sons, including AIADMK’s lone MP O Ravindranath, were expelled

The notice, though sent to OPS on December 20, came to light on Thursday, a day after OPS held a meeting with his faction and challenged EPS to launch his own party if he was indeed popular. (PTI)
The notice, though sent to OPS on December 20, came to light on Thursday, a day after OPS held a meeting with his faction and challenged EPS to launch his own party if he was indeed popular. (PTI)

Key projects of DRDO riddled with woes: CAG

india news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 06:03 AM IST

High priority military projects taken up by the DRDO have been riddled with a raft of problems including time and cost overruns, irregular closure, and have even been declared successful despite non-achievement of key objectives, the national auditor has said in its latest report.

The report said despite such projects having a very high outcome certainty due to ready availability of underlying technology, there were considerable delays in initiation and sanction by DRDO. (Photo: DRDO)(HT_PRINT)
The report said despite such projects having a very high outcome certainty due to ready availability of underlying technology, there were considerable delays in initiation and sanction by DRDO. (Photo: DRDO)(HT_PRINT)

Heat action plans for 23 states likely by next year: Govt

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 12:31 AM IST

The heat action plan presents immediate as well as longer-term actions to increase preparedness, information-sharing, and response coordination to reduce the health impacts of extreme heat on vulnerable populations

Union minister of state for science and technology and earth sciences (independent charge) Jitendra Singh in Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (ANI)
Union minister of state for science and technology and earth sciences (independent charge) Jitendra Singh in Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (ANI)
