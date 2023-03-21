LIVE: Internet, SMS to remain suspended till March 23 in parts of Punjab
Mar 21, 2023 01:44 PM IST
China's Xi meets with Russian PM Mishustin in Moscow: Report
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived for a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, Reuters reported citing Russian news agencies on Tuesday.
Mar 21, 2023 01:18 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal on Amritpal Singh's row in Punjab
Mar 21, 2023 01:16 PM IST
4 more associates of Amritpal Singh brought to Dibrugarh jail
Four more associates of Punjab radical preacher Amritpal Singh brought to Dibrugarh jail, says Assam Police, reports PTI.
Mar 21, 2023 01:03 PM IST
Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging Centre's Electoral Bond scheme on April 11
Supreme Court posts for April 11 to hear submissions on whether to refer to Constitution bench a batch of pleas challenging government’s Electoral Bond scheme which allows for anonymous funding to political parties.
Mar 21, 2023 12:57 PM IST
Untimely rains not impacted standing rabi crops: Tomar
Untimely rains and hail not impacted standing rabi crops much, awaiting full report from states, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, reports PTI.
Mar 21, 2023 12:38 PM IST
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested over his Hindutva tweet
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested by Seshadripuram police in Bengaluru after his tweet stating Hindutva is 'built on lies' went viral online, reported ANI.
Yesterday, Chetan tweeted that Hindutva is built on lies. A complaint was registered at Seshadripuram PS based on the tweet. The complaint was filed by Shivakumar of Bajrang dal.
Mar 21, 2023 12:31 PM IST
SC asks Centre to examine for less painful method for death penalty
Supreme Court asks the Centre to initiate a discussion & collect information to examine if there can be a less painful method than hanging by neck to execute death penalty in India. SC says it's open to set up a panel of experts too. A PIL has challenged the mode of execution.
Mar 21, 2023 12:14 PM IST
Punjab CM Mann on action against Amritpal Singh and his associates
In last few days, some elements were talking to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers & were giving hateful speeches. Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested and strict punishment will be given to them, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, reports ANI.
Mar 21, 2023 12:06 PM IST
SC refuses to consider individual cases to accept demonetised currency notes
2016 demonetisation: SC refuses to consider individual cases to accept demonetised currency notes, directs petitioners to approach Centre.
Mar 21, 2023 11:52 AM IST
Kerala Assembly adjourned sine die amid opposition protest
Amid the Congress-led UDF's relentless agitation against the "arrogant" approach of the LDF government over a number of demands put forth by it, the Kerala assembly was on Tuesday adjourned sine die, much ahead of its original schedule of March 30, reports PTI.
Mar 21, 2023 11:50 AM IST
Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Delhi's Karawal Nagar
A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Karawal Nagar. 8 fire tenders are present on the spot. The fire has been brought under control. So far no causality/injuries reported: Delhi Fire Service, reports ANI.
Mar 21, 2023 11:38 AM IST
Finland declared happiest country sixth time in a row
Finland has maintained its position as the country with the happiest population for the sixth year in a row, according to the World Happiness Report released on Monday, reported ANI.
Mar 21, 2023 11:32 AM IST
BJP is world's most important party: US academic in Wall Street Journal
The BJP is the world's most important foreign political party and it may also be the least understood according to an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal authored by Walter Russell Mead, reported ANI.
Mar 21, 2023 11:22 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman invites floor leaders at 11:30 at his chamber
I invite the floor leaders to my chamber at 11.30 am today. The House is adjourned to meet at 2pm today: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha Chairman
Mar 21, 2023 11:03 AM IST
‘What Mir Jafar did…’: Sambit Patra attacks Rahul Gandhi over UK speech
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday upped its ante against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made during the UK visit recently and reiterated its demand to apologise in Parliament. Read more
Mar 21, 2023 10:42 AM IST
Glacier breaks off on Kedarnath walking route
Mar 21, 2023 10:38 AM IST
Lawyer of Mehul Choksi on Interpol removing Red Corner Notice
The legal team is taking up the matter with Interpol. Interpol has removed RCN on my client (Mehul Choksi) and now he is free to travel anywhere except India. This is not going to affect his criminal litigation pending in India. This RCN was an effort that he can be caught and brought here (India) if he is travelling anywhere, that risk he will not have now: Vijay Aggarwal (Lawyer of Mehul Choksi) told ANI.
Mar 21, 2023 10:37 AM IST
Watch: Tamil Nadu CM felicitates The Elephant Whisperer's director
Mar 21, 2023 10:14 AM IST
Major metro airports to have capacity to handle 500 million passengers
Airports at major metro cities are expected to have a total passenger handling capacity of 500 million in the coming years, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said on Tuesday, reports PTI.
Mar 21, 2023 09:57 AM IST
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requesting him to "not stop Delhi's budget", amid a row between the Centre and the AAP dispensation in the national capital over the issue, reports PTI.
Mar 21, 2023 09:51 AM IST
Internet, SMS services to remain suspended till March 23 in Punjab
Mobile internet, SMS services to remain suspended in parts of Punjab till March 23 noon
Mar 21, 2023 09:47 AM IST
Punjab CM Mann to initiate disciplinary probe over PM Modi's security breach
Mar 21, 2023 09:39 AM IST
Stock market begins in green
Market begins with minor gains, Sensex near 58,000, Nifty above 17,000.
Mar 21, 2023 09:05 AM IST
Iran counts on 'huge volumes' of oil and gas swaps from Russia
Iran counts on "huge volumes" of oil and gas swaps from Russia this year, Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said in an interview with Russia's RIA state news agency in remarks published on Tuesday, reports Reuters.
Mar 21, 2023 08:35 AM IST
Japanese PM Kishida heading to Kyiv for talks with Zelensky
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida, who will chair the Group of Seven summit in May, is the only G-7 leader who hasn’t visited Ukraine, rpeorts AP.
Mar 21, 2023 08:13 AM IST
'Progressive' $3 billion Sri Lanka program will protect poorest: IMF
Sri Lanka's roughly $3 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will look to protect the poorest while tackling deep-rooted economic issues, a senior IMF official told AFP on Monday, reported AFP.
Mar 21, 2023 07:47 AM IST
Light to moderate rainfalls in Mumbai: IMD
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours, says IMD Mumbai, reports ANI.
Mar 21, 2023 07:31 AM IST
Russia jumps above Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil supplier
Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil supplier with refiners taking advantage of cheap barrels to feed rebounding demand in Asia’s biggest economy following the end of Covid Zero, reported Bloomberg.
Mar 21, 2023 07:16 AM IST
US refuses to confirm report citing Pentagon providing info to India on Chinese clash
US refused to confirm a news report citing that the US provided crucial intelligence to the Indian military last year that helped it successfully tackle the Chinese at the border, reported ANI.
Mar 21, 2023 07:05 AM IST
IMF sees ‘substantial progress’ by Pakistan towards loan program
The International Monetary Fund said Pakistan has made “substantial progress” toward meeting policy commitments needed to unlock billions of dollars in loans the country needs to avoid default, Bloomberg reported.
Mar 21, 2023 07:03 AM IST
Rainfall likely in these states today, fresh spell from March 23
Significant reduction in rainfall and thunderstorm activity is expected over northwest and east India from today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Read more
Mar 21, 2023 06:48 AM IST
Six killed in grenade explosion in Afghanistan's Ghor province
Six people including a mother and her five children were on Monday killed in a grenade explosion in Afghanistan's central Ghor province, local officials said, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.
Mar 21, 2023 06:44 AM IST
Hunt for Amritpal Singh enters Day 4: What we know so far
The massive crackdown by the Punjab Police against Waris Punjab De, and chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh entered the fourth day on Tuesday. Read more
Mar 21, 2023 06:37 AM IST
Indian Ambassador to UK meets community leaders in London
Mar 21, 2023 06:14 AM IST
National strategy, roadmap formed to boost medical tourism: Centre
The Ministry of Tourism has formulated a national strategy and roadmap for medical and wellness tourism in order to boost medical tourism in the country, said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha on Monday, reported ANI.
Mar 21, 2023 06:03 AM IST
Amritpal Singh trained by ISI in Georgia, linked to SFJ: Intel
Amritpal Singh, the leader of Waris Punjab De, was trained by Pakistani spy agency ISI in Georgia prior to coming to India and had close links with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), officials in India’s counter-terrorism apparatus have said, citing new assessments gleaned from the group’s activities. Read more
Mar 21, 2023 06:02 AM IST
Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial
Former President Donald Trump’s effort to keep key evidence out of his civil rape trial next month was rejected by a federal judge Monday, reports AP.
Mar 21, 2023 06:00 AM IST
US, China, Russia argue over North Korea's missile launch at UN
The United States, China and Russia argued during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday over who was to blame for spurring North Korea's dozens of ballistic missile launches and development of a nuclear weapons program. Read more