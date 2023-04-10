LIVE: China to stage Taiwan live-fire drills
Breaking news live April 10, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 05:30 AM
2 dead, 8 missing after French building collapse
Rescue workers in the French Mediterranean city of Marseille found 2 bodies and were scrambling to find eight people unaccounted for on Sunday after an apartment building collapsed following a major explosion, AFP reported citing officials.
Five people from neighbouring buildings sustained minor injuries in the blast that destroyed the four-storey block at around 12:40 am.
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 05:24 AM
China to stage Taiwan live-fire drills
China was due to hold live-fire drills on Monday to round off three days of military exercises in response to Taiwan's president meeting with the US House speaker, AFP reported.
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 05:17 AM
Man, 58, attacked by shark while surfing off Honolulu
A surfer was in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark Sunday morning off Honolulu, AP reported citing authorities.
The 58-year-old man was attacked shortly before 7 a.m. near Kewalo Basin, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
-
Mon, 10 Apr 2023 05:16 AM
US searches for source that leaked Ukraine war
Highly classified military and intelligence documents that appeared online, with details ranging from Ukraine's air defenses to Israel's Mossad spy agency, have U.S. officials scrambling to identify the leak's source. Read more