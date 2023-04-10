Home / India News / LIVE: China to stage Taiwan live-fire drills
Live

LIVE: China to stage Taiwan live-fire drills

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 05:30 AM IST

Breaking news live April 10, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 10, 2023 05:30 AM IST

    2 dead, 8 missing after French building collapse

    Rescue workers in the French Mediterranean city of Marseille found 2 bodies and were scrambling to find eight people unaccounted for on Sunday after an apartment building collapsed following a major explosion, AFP reported citing officials.

    Five people from neighbouring buildings sustained minor injuries in the blast that destroyed the four-storey block at around 12:40 am.

  • Apr 10, 2023 05:24 AM IST

    China to stage Taiwan live-fire drills

    China was due to hold live-fire drills on Monday to round off three days of military exercises in response to Taiwan's president meeting with the US House speaker, AFP reported.

  • Apr 10, 2023 05:17 AM IST

    Man, 58, attacked by shark while surfing off Honolulu

    A surfer was in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark Sunday morning off Honolulu, AP reported citing authorities.

    The 58-year-old man was attacked shortly before 7 a.m. near Kewalo Basin, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

  • Apr 10, 2023 05:16 AM IST

    US searches for source that leaked Ukraine war

    Highly classified military and intelligence documents that appeared online, with details ranging from Ukraine's air defenses to Israel's Mossad spy agency, have U.S. officials scrambling to identify the leak's source. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news latest news india news world + 2 more

LIVE: China to stage Taiwan live-fire drills

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 05:25 AM IST

Breaking news live April 10, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Cong, CPI(M) target Kerala BJP over its Easter outreach

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Head of the Syro-Malabar church Cardinal Mar George Alancherry has lauded the “PM Modi’s statesmanship” and said Christians do not feel insecure any more.

BJP leader and minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan visited the Latin Catholic church headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and met Arch Bishop Mar George Netto. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Chhattisgarh village tense a day after clash; Baghel calls for peace

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 01:47 AM IST

The violence in Biranpur, located around 60 km away from Bemetara town, allegedly erupted after a fight between schoolchildren.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for a statewide bandh on Monday even as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the kin of the deceased blamed the police for the incident. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Raipur
Close Story

Pak intruder killed, 2 held as army foils LoC infiltration bid

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 12:11 AM IST

The security forces have also recovered three bags with fourteen packets of narcotics weighing nearly 17kg, notes of Pakistan currency.

One intruder was killed and two others were apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Close Story

Himanta: Will file defamation suit against Rahul

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said steps will be taken in this regard after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on April 14 is over. On Saturday, Gandhi had posted a tweet which read: “They hide the truth, that’s why they mislead everyday!”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he will file a defamation suit against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
Close Story

Siddaramaiah, agri factors loom large in poll battleground Kolar

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Congress party, which has released two list of candidates for the ensuing Karnataka polls, is silent on Kolar.

Bengaluru, Mar 04 (ANI): Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Randeep Singh Surjewala and others during a protest against the Karnataka government over alleged corruption, in Bengaluru. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Kolar
Close Story

Evolution of jurisprudence around capital punishment, its procedures

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 04:58 AM IST

SC has brought spotlight on the jurisprudential principles that have guided the constitutional courts in awarding the capital punishment and mode of execution.

SC has agreed to examine if the mode of executing death sentence meets the requirements of the constitutional right to die with dignity and the test of proportionality.
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Close Story

Warmest day of season at 34.8°C, heat set to rise

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 04:59 AM IST

The air quality in Delhi, meanwhile, deteriorated back into the “poor” category on Sunday thanks to dry westerly dust-raising winds and clear skies

Mercury in Delhi is now expected to see a steady rise. (PTI)
ByJasjeev Gandhiok, New Delhi
Close Story

Hero of Sardar Post battle of 1965 war felicitated

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 12:06 AM IST

In a gun battle that lasted nearly 15 hours, Singh had volunteered to deliver the much-needed ammunition in a jeep to his troops.

Retired Hawaldar Kishan Singh being honoured during the CRPF’s Valour Day function, in New Delhi. (HT)
ByPrawesh Lama
Close Story

Pilot takes on CM Gehlot again, will fast over graft

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 12:05 AM IST

The announcement represents yet another flare-up between Pilot and Gehlot, who have had several public spats over the last three years in a simmering rift that threatens to split the Congress open in Rajasthan

Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Jaipur on Sunday. (PTI)
BySachin Saini, Jaipur
Close Story

Intense lobbying, rebel issue behind delay in BJP K’taka list

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 12:05 AM IST

In at least 15 constituencies, leaders are seeking tickets for their kin and in another 20 for their close family members, the leader said, on anonymity.

Many senior leaders, who command caste-based votes, are also demanding tickets for their nominees, a BJP leader said. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

Ecology, economy not in conflict: PM on tigers

india news
Updated on Apr 10, 2023 12:03 AM IST

India's tiger population increased by 6.74% from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,167 in 2022, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday. (PTI)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Close Story

Unravelling Adani saga, its larger implications

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 11:57 PM IST

To discuss the larger implications of this affair, veteran financial journalist Menaka Doshi joined host Milan Vaishnav on Grand Tamasha, a weekly podcast co-produced by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Hindustan Times.

On the podcast, Doshi explained just how central Adani is to India’s infrastructure build-out. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

Report rates 12 tiger reserves’ management ‘excellent’

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 11:45 PM IST

The reserves in Periyar, Satpura, Bandipur, Nagarhole, Kanha, Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Anamalai, Pench, Bhadra, Kali, Similipal and Mudumalai were rated the best not merely on the number of tigers they host but on planning and processes at the parks

No tiger reserve was placed in the poor category in the fifth and current cycle of the assessment (AP)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Tiger numbers reach 3,167, local extinction a concern

india news
Updated on Apr 09, 2023 11:43 PM IST

India's 2022 tiger census shows an increase in the number of tigers to 3,167, a rise of 6.74% from 2,967 in 2018. However, the Status of Tigers report indicates that most tiger reserves in India are like "tiny islands of conservation" and unsustainable land use outside the protected zones could lead to localised extinctions in some parts of central India. The Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot, showed a significant decline in numbers, from 981 in 2018 to 824 in 2022, while the Sundarbans is threatened by the effects of climate change and the rise of sea levels.

As many as 3,080 tigers were photographed in 2022, compared with 2,461 captured on camera in 2018. (PTI)
ByJayashree Nandi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out