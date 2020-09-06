LJP may take call on alliance for Bihar polls in key meet today

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:45 IST

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is expected to decide whether to remain a part of the alliance for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections at its state parliamentary board meeting on Monday. The Bihar elections are set to be held in October and November.

Despite being a part of the NDA at the Centre and in the state, the LJP has trained its guns at the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar; alleging that the government has failed to meet promises. On Sunday, LJP president Chirag Paswan, who has not shied away from criticizing the Janata Dal (United) leadership, shot off another letter to the chief minister reminding him that the promises made to people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have not been met.

The criticism has sparked speculation that the LJP is negotiating for more seats and other post-election agreements, failing which it could exit the alliance. However, this would not be the first time that the LJP leaves coalition; in 2005 it was part of the UPA-I, but parted ways with the coalition ahead of the state assembly election, following which it faced an electoral setback.

“There are some issues that will come up for discussion. Leaders will be given a chance to put forth their concerns,” said an LJP functionary.

Paswan, who had earlier told HT in an interview that he was against the idea the elections in the midst of a pandemic, could not be reached for comment. He had also said that in a meeting with the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, he had raised the issue of deferring polls till the pandemic is controlled.

BJP’s national media co-incharge and member of legislative council (MLC) from Bihar, Sanjay Mayukh, said the NDA will “jointly” contest the 243-seat assembly poll and “win with a clear majority”. “The opposition has no vision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda is moving ahead with full steam,” he said.

While the BJP has maintained a diplomatic stance on the issue, the JD(U) sees it as a ploy to wrangle more seats for the upcoming contest. “There is little doubt that the statements are posturing for more seats. However, the party should remember that seats will be decided on the merit of the candidate and also their performance in the last assembly election,” said a senior JDU leader.

In the last assembly election, the LJP had won only two of the 42 seats it had contested. The party made up for the electoral loss in 2019 by winning six Lok Sabha seats and is hoping to contest for 36 seats in the upcoming election.

The LJP is also trying to woo the voters by pitting a “younger face” against Nitish Kumar, who is battling anti-incumbency. There is also speculation that the LJP could emerge as a third front in the state with Paswan as the CM candidate.