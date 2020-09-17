Local trains will resume operations when states are ready, says Railway Board

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 17:52 IST

Apart from Mumbai local trains which are only ferrying essential staff, suburban railway services have remained suspended even in Unlock 4. “We will consider resuming suburban railway services once the state governments concerned are ready and they approach us,” Railway Board chairman VK Yadav said on Thursday, addressing a press meet along with Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

“We have to minimise the spread of Covid-19. Once the state governments approach us, we will work the modalities to resume services,” Yadav said.

On the resumption of the local trains in West Bengal, the chairman said, “We are in continuous touch with the West Bengal government. There have been frequent lockdowns in the state. Special trains were also suspended last month. Metro has started operations. We are discussing with the government over the resumption of local train services.”

Lawyers in Mumbai have been allowed to take Mumbai locals, which were ferrying only essential staff so far. The facility will be available from September 18 to October 7.