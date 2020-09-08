e-paper
Covid-19 lockdown fatigue driving opening of businesses

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) climbed to 77.4 in the week ending September 6. This is an increase of 1.7 percentage points from the week ending August 30.

Sep 08, 2020
Roshan Kishore
Hindustan Times
Shops open for business after relaxation in lockdown restrictions.
Shops open for business after relaxation in lockdown restrictions.(HT photo)
         

Businesses continue to open and people are coming out in larger numbers in India even as Covid-19 cases surge. Experts are beginning to see this as a result of lockdown fatigue. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) climbed to 77.4 in the week ending September 6. This is an increase of 1.7 percentage points from the week ending August 30. To be sure, NIBRI is still 22.3 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels of economic activity. The report notes that “the largest upticks were seen in Google retail & recreation mobility and the Apple driving index, while power demand has tapered off”. Rise in retail and recreation mobility suggests that consumers are stepping out for purchases, the report said. “Alongside a faster rise in Covid-19 cases, this suggests lockdown fatigue may have set in”, it adds.

The report does add that rising infections cast doubts over the durability of the recovery. Nomura has raised its estimate of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contraction from 5% to 9%.

