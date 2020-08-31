e-paper
Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till September 30

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till September 30, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Sunday.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:01 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chennai
Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 case tally is now at 4.22 lakh with 6,495 new cases and 94 deaths reported today.
Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 case tally is now at 4.22 lakh with 6,495 new cases and 94 deaths reported today.
         

Lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended till September 30, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Sunday.

“Under relaxed norms, no complete lockdown will be enforced on Sundays in September. E-pass system for inter-district travel will be discontinued. All places of worship, hotels and resorts have been allowed to re-open,” Palaniswami said.

Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 case tally is now at 4.22 lakh with 6,495 new cases and 94 deaths reported today.

The actives cases are 52,721, discharged cases are 3,62,133, and the death toll is at 7,231, according to the state government.

