Lockdown in Thane city’s 11 hotspots from today, only essential services allowed

Eleven hotspots in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Saturday were brought under a lockdown till March 31 as authorities ramp up efforts to stem a steady rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to an order issued by Thane Municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma earlier this week, all restrictions put in place during the nationwide lockdown would be in force during the 19-day period as well.

Medical shops, dairy, groceries and all the other establishments dealing with essentials will be allowed to remain open but all commercial establishments will remain shut. Schools and colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions, etc. will remain closed. Cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, bars and auditoriums, theatres, assembly halls, and similar spots will also remain shut. Among the programmes which will not be allowed are social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious events and large gatherings.

Before this, the Thane Municipal Corporation imposed curbs in 16 hotspot areas from March 9 till March 31. It said all activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by the Maharashtra government.

The infection count in the Thane district mounted to 273,130 with 937 cases of the coronavirus disease, according to a PTI report. Six people also died between Thursday and Friday, taking the death toll in the district to 6,321. There are 8,091 active cases in Thane at present and the district's mortality rate is 2.31 per cent at present.

Several districts and cities of Maharashtra are either under complete lockdown or partial curbs. A two-day lockdown, from 12am on Friday midnight till 6am on Monday, was announced in Parbhani on Friday. Dhule, too, has imposed a four-day Janata Curfew from March 14 to 17, during which, except essential services, all other establishments will remain closed. The local administration has also barred weekly markets till the end of the month. A lockdown will also be placed in the Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

The government in Maharashtra, where cases of Covid-19 have been on a rise since the second week of February, has come up with a seven-point action plan, including testing of close contacts, fast contact-tracing, mass testing in hot-spots and audit of deaths to check the spike in infections. According to a letter of the health department's principal secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas dated March 3, all district administrations have been asked to act upon these points immediately. Strict adherence to guidelines on social, political and religious gatherings, and involving civil societies and religious leaders to motivate people to adopt Covid-19-appropriate behaviour are also among the action plan.

On Friday, Maharashtra breached the 15,000-mark of daily infections recording 15,817 cases, pushing the count to 2,282,191, after 162 days. The state, which is the worst-hit in the country, had recorded 16,476 cases of the coronavirus disease on October 1 last year. The active cases have increased to 110,485 and the death toll reached 52,773, according to state government data.

