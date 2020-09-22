Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour after opposition protests on farmers’ issues

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:47 IST

Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour on Tuesday following protests by opposition members who claimed that the government has done too little for the welfare of farmers.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Monday’s announcement by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar of increasing minimum support price (MSP) of six Rabi crops was too little for the benefits of farmers, who have been agitating against two farm bills, which were passed by Parliament on Sunday.

Chowdhury was supported by DMK leader T R Baalu and TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee.

Soon, opposition members shouted slogans and came near the well of the House to register their protests in support of farmers, who are agitating in Punjab, Haryana and some other places.

At this, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House for an hour, after about 15 minutes of business.

“I want all of you to be safe. I want all of you to go back to your constituency healthy so that you can serve the people. By keeping in mind your well being, I adjourn the House for an hour,” Birla said.