Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress releases fourth candidate list, Varanasi name picked, suspense over Amethi

Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. Various political parties across India have started their campaign to woo the voters, for election to the Parliament of the world's largest democracy. Several political parties like the BJP, the Congress, the TMC, the DMK etc. have released the list of their candidates who will be competing to become the elected representatives of the people in the Lok Sabha polls 2024....Read More

In the 543-member Lok Sabha of the Indian Parliament, minimum support of 272 elected representatives is required to form the government. In the upcoming election, the focus is on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the NDA.

While the INDIA bloc comprises political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, and JDU as its member parties. The ruling NDA government aims to secure the mandate to form the government for a third consecutive term. The alliance aims to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.