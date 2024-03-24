Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress releases fourth candidate list, Varanasi name picked, suspense over Amethi
Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. Various political parties across India have started their campaign to woo the voters, for election to the Parliament of the world's largest democracy. Several political parties like the BJP, the Congress, the TMC, the DMK etc. have released the list of their candidates who will be competing to become the elected representatives of the people in the Lok Sabha polls 2024....Read More
In the 543-member Lok Sabha of the Indian Parliament, minimum support of 272 elected representatives is required to form the government. In the upcoming election, the focus is on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the NDA.
While the INDIA bloc comprises political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, and JDU as its member parties. The ruling NDA government aims to secure the mandate to form the government for a third consecutive term. The alliance aims to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress nominates Uday Shankar Hazarika for Lakhimpur LS seat
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Congress named Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.
Hazarika had quit the ruling BJP a few months ago and joined the grand old party.
He is expected to be in a direct contest with incumbent two-term BJP MP Pradhan Baruah, with the constituency going to the polls in the first phase on April 19.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP MP Pabitra Margherita exudes confidence in BJP's victory in Assam
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP MP Pabitra Margherita stated on Saturday that the star campaigner for the party is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of the northeast will cast their vote in favour of him.
"Like all other parts of the country, in Assam too, our star campaigner is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People of northeast love, respect and get inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other BJP stalwarts of our party including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, they are always our star campaigner in Assam," BJP MP Pabitra Margherita said while speaking to ANI.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress releases fourth candidate list, Varanasi name picked, suspense over Amethi
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress released its fourth candidate list on Saturday. The candidate for the Varanasi seat has been picked, but suspense remains over the Amethi candidate.