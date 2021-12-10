Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lok Sabha likely to pass Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill today

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha on Friday
Published on Dec 10, 2021 11:12 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Bill was introduced in the Lower House on Monday. The Ordinance amends the 1985 NDPS Act which regulates the manufacture, transport and consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The Ordinance corrects a drafting error made in a previous Amendment.

In 2014, the Act was amended and the clause number of the definition for such illicit activities was changed. However, the section on penalty for financing these illicit activities was not amended and continued to refer to the earlier clause number of the definition. The Ordinance amends the section on the penalty to change the reference to the new clause number.

As many as 20 leaders from the Opposition parties are scheduled to move a resolution against the Bill. Leaders opposing the Bill include Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Trinamool Congress’s Saugata Roy and Biju Janata Dal’s Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Five leaders including Congress’ Shashi Tharoor and BJP’s Janardan Singh ‘Sigriwal’ will move resolutions during Private Members’ Business time.

Reports from various parliamentary standing committees including Home Affairs, Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and Petitions will also be tabled in both the Houses on Friday.

