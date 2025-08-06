Lok Sabha member R Sudha’s chain snatcher arrested

The masked man, who snatched Lok Sabha member R Sudha’s chain during a morning walk on Monday near the Polish embassy in New Delhi’s high-security diplomatic enclave Chanakyapuri, has been arrested, a police officer said on Wednesday. Sudha suffered injuries on her neck, and her clothes were also torn in the incident. Congress lawmaker R Sudha also suffered injuries on her neck. (ANI)

The police officer said that the robbed chain and scooter used in the crime have been recovered. “The accused is a resident of Okhla. He was arrested in South Delhi.” The officer said that the accused was captured on CCTV riding in Moti Bagh after the snatching.

Sudha, who represents Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai constituency, was walking with Rajya Sabha member R Rajathi when the accused, wearing a full-face helmet, approached them from the opposite direction. “He was riding slowly, so I didn’t suspect anything. But as he passed, he suddenly pulled my gold chain with force. I somehow managed not to fall. My neck is injured and my clothes were torn in the process,” she said.

Sudha said they tried to raise the alarm, but no passersby came to their aid. The theft raised questions about security in the diplomatic zone housing embassies, residences of diplomats, and key installations in one of the most secure areas.

Sudha questioned how safe women are in the capital. Sudha asked if they cannot walk safely in a high-priority zone in the national capital, where else could they feel safe and follow their routine without fearing for their limbs, lives, and valuables? “In a high-security zone like Chanakyapuri, which is full of embassies and protected institutions, [it] is highly shocking to say the least,” said the Opposition Congress lawmaker in her police complaint.