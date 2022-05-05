Lok Sabha officials on alert as fake WhatsApp account created in Speaker Om Birla’s name

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s office on Wednesday asked all parliamentary officials to stay vigilant against online fraud, saying that a fake WhatsApp account was created in his name and the matter has been reported to authorities concerned.

People familiar with the matter said three persons were arrested by the Odisha Police in connection with the fake WhatsApp account in Birla’s name that was created to receive money. An amount of ₹14.32 lakh was also recovered from the accused, a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Birla’s office was informed that a WhatsApp account was opened with the Speaker’s photo and it was used to open fake accounts in online shopping apps. “The main accused received the pre-activated SIMs of different telecom service providers and shared those SIM numbers with ‘Buyer Seller of OTP’ group and received ₹400 per transaction,” said a senior official.

At least 19,000 pre-activated sim cards, 48 mobile handsets were seized from the accused after the police were alerted about suspicious demand for money from a WhatsApp account with Birla’s photo.

“Some miscreants have created fake account in my name with profile photo and sending messages to MPs and others from nos. 7862092008, 9480918183, 9439073870. Matter has been reported to authorities concerned. Plz ignore calls/messages from these & other numbers & inform my office,” the Speaker posted on Facebook.

In March 2020, Birla’s twitter account was hacked. His profile name was changed and photo was replaced for a brief period before it was restored.

But the Odisha incident, a senior official said, “has made us more cautious about possible frauds.”