Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha passes Aircraft Objects Bill

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Apr 04, 2025 10:26 AM IST

The legislation is designed to provide a legal framework for the Cape Town Convention, which focuses on aircraft leasing.

The Parliament on Thursday passed the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, a move expected to support the rapidly growing aircraft leasing sector in India, one of the world’s fastest-expanding civil aviation markets.

A session in progress in Lok Sabha. (Sansad Tv)
A session in progress in Lok Sabha. (Sansad Tv)

The bill, which was approved by the Rajya Sabha on April 1, received the final nod from the Lok Sabha via a voice vote on Thursday.

In his remarks during the debate, civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu emphasised that the bill would help enhance cost efficiency for airlines and facilitate quicker fleet expansion through aircraft leasing.

The legislation is designed to provide a legal framework for the Cape Town Convention, which focuses on aircraft leasing.

The bill aims to address existing inconsistencies in leasing regulations, allowing lessors to reclaim possession of aircraft leased to airlines under the terms of the Convention.

Naidu said that at times when civil aviation is growing in India, we need to have proper legislations in place so that we can bring in more planes into the country.

The minister said that the bill provides enhanced remedies for lessors and financiers, empowering them with Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA) to facilitate swift aircraft repossession in case of default.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Lok Sabha passes Aircraft Objects Bill
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On