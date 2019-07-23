Lok Sabha passes motor vehicle bill that seeks to amend 30-year-old law

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Motor Vehicles (amendment) Bill that seeks to weed out corruption, improve road safety, promote the use of technology to regulate traffic and bring down the number of deaths as a result of road accidents.

To allay the concerns of the opposition parties, the government assured the House that rights of the states would not be taken away.

Several members cutting across the party lines supported safety and traffic violation aspects of the bill but accused the Centre of trying to take away state’s powers with certain provisions of the draft law.

The bill was passed by the 16th Lok Sabha, but lapsed with the dissolution of the House after it failed to get the Rajya Sabha nod.

The bill proposes a National Transportation Policy for formulating guidelines on the transportation of goods and passengers.

Transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said he will “not to show any dream” but fulfill promises made on better, smoother roads and latest transport technology.

He also announced that the ministry would bring an end to the system of road monitoring being undertaken by independent engineers and it would be carried out by companies with experts.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kanimozhi said Gadkari may have assured the Opposition that it is up to states to follow many provisions of the bill, but it was not enough as governments are liable to change with time.

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy called for taking measures to reduce the number of cars on roads in big cities and encouraging people to shift to mass transport.

Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule said since it is not compulsory for all states, it may not be a seamless process.

Prataprao Jhadav of the Shiv Sena, an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said the government should ensure that there is no infringement on autonomy of states.

Kaushlendra Kumar of Janata Dal (United), another BJP ally, said rights of states should not be infringed upon.

S Jothimani of the Congress said the bill seems to be infringing upon power of states and the minister should look into the issue so that federal structure of the country is maintained.

Gadkari, however, said the Centre has no intention to intervene in the power of states. It will be framed only after holding consultation with the states, he added.

“We will not take away any power of the states...If some states would not like to adopt the law, they would be free to do that. It is not a mandatory policy,” Gadkari said.

The bill seeks to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with increased penalties for several offences such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs among others.

Gadkari said that the existing law is 30 years old and the penalty for traffic rule violators is very low, which does not instil fear of the law.

He said that as many as 14,000 black spots have been identified in the country, and Rs 14,000 crore, raised from Asian Development Bank and World Bank, would be invested to rectify them with a view to control road accidents.

Once the bill becomes a law, the new vehicles will be registered at the dealers’ level and it will eventually remove buyers interface with the registration authorities.

(PTI contributed to this story)

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 23:58 IST