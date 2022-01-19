Lok Sabha seeks reports on economic use of paper

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha secretariat last week asked its branches to furnish quarterly reports on the economic use of paper as Parliament seeks to go greener.

“It is...brought to the notice of all concerned that the requisite quarterly reports for the last two quarters of 2021 are yet to be received from a large number of branches, sections, units thereby hindering follow-up action,” said a Lok Sabha circular.

Officials said the reports are to be furnished by January 21 and then the reduction in the use of paper would be part of the annual report of the Lok Sabha secretariat.

The Parliament complex has gone greener with the use of electric cars, battery-driven golf carts, and LED lamps.

The use of paper is already restricted in Parliament as many notices, bulletins, and reports are now published online. A new app has been created for lawmakers to submit online notices and upload questions for the Question Hour, etc. Earlier, they had to fill up forms or submit written notices.

The new Parliament building would also be greener with many eco-friendly features.