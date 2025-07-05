The Karnataka Lokayukta on Friday recommended disciplinary action against senior IPS officer Srinath Mahadev Joshi for his suspected involvement in an extortion racket that laundered nearly ₹5 crore through cryptocurrency. The anti-corruption watchdog, in a letter to the state chief secretary, dated July 3, has sought action under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules after a preliminary probe linked the officer to the accused. Lokayukta recommends action against IPS officer

Joshi, a former superintendent of police in the Lokayukta’s Bengaluru office, is alleged to have maintained contact with G Ningappa alias Ningappa Sawant, a dismissed head constable who impersonated Lokayukta personnel to extort bribes from government officials. The Lokayukta stated that WhatsApp exchanges between the two contained references to bribe transactions, with “kg” used as a code word for lakhs of rupees.

“Joshi was in touch with Ningappa and was involved in threatening government officials and to extort money. They used the code word ‘kg’ and in the preliminary probe, it has been revealed. The collected black money was being converted to white money by investing in cryptocurrency,” the Lokayukta said in a statement.

Following these findings, Joshi’s residence was searched on June 15 after investigators secured a court warrant. The Lokayukta has asked the state government to submit an action taken report on its recommendation.

Although the Karnataka high court has granted an interim stay on proceedings against both Joshi and Ningappa, the Lokayukta approached the court on June 30 seeking permission to resume the investigation, citing the matter’s public significance. The petition will be heard next on Tuesday.

The case first came to light with the arrest of Ningappa nearly two weeks ago. He is accused of contacting officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Excise Department while falsely claiming to be part of the Lokayukta. In several cases, he is said to have threatened to file corruption charges unless bribes were paid. The Lokayukta believes he used the names of senior functionaries, including the Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta, to bolster his impersonation.

So far, 41 FIRs have been registered across Karnataka in connection with this racket, and 35 cases have been tied to Ningappa directly. Though no formal complaints were initially filed, the Lokayukta launched a suo motu investigation based on internal inputs and later filed an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A financial probe revealed that Ningappa operated 24 cryptocurrency wallets, of which 13 showed transactions totaling ₹4.92 crore. Investigators suspect these wallets were used to channel extorted funds into digital assets to obscure their origin and convert black money into white.

The fallout from the case has also prompted the Lokayukta to establish an internal monitoring wing aimed at checking misconduct within its own ranks. Although an earlier proposal to create such a unit using staff from the now-defunct Anti-Corruption Bureau was rejected, the watchdog has now set up a temporary unit and asked the state government to appoint judicial officers and staff to lead it.

“With over 1,900 personnel and a rising volume of complaints, especially against police officials, there is a need for continuous internal oversight,” a senior official said.

In parallel, the Lokayukta has issued a public advisory warning against impersonators misusing its name to intimidate and extort officials. The agency urged anyone receiving suspicious calls or messages to report them via helplines 080-22011205, 080-22011273, or email [kla.citysp2-ka@nic.in](mailto:kla.citysp2-ka@nic.in).

“People trying to exploit the Lokayukta’s name to threaten public servants not only defame the institution but also derail real anti-corruption efforts,” the statement noted.