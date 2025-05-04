A government high school in Nainital district, which had just one tenth-grade student, saw that student fail the state board examination, prompting education officials to launch an inquiry. Lone Class 10 student of U’khand school fails

The school in Bhadrakot village, located 115 kilometres from Nainital district headquarters, had only seven students enrolled across grades six through ten when the Uttarakhand Board of School Education results were declared on April 19.

“This is strange that the lone student couldn’t clear the board exam even after complete staff was posted in the school,” said Madhyamik education additional director GS Saun. “I have instructed the chief education officer to visit the school and find the actual situation.”

The school has seven teachers, including a principal, which meets government staffing guidelines. The school had two students each in sixth and seventh grades, and one student each in eighth, ninth and tenth grades, officials said.

The lone tenth-grade student scored poorly across all subjects. Officials said the student obtained about 10 marks in Hindi and fewer than 10 marks in English, science, social studies and mathematics.

Education authorities discovered the situation while scrutinising board examination results and school performance. They have sought explanations from the principal and staff.

The district chief education officer is scheduled to visit the school on Monday to investigate.

The school falls under the Okhalkanda block in Nainital district.