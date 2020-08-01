e-paper
Home / India News / Looking for a selfie, two Rajasthan youth drown in Himachal Pradesh lake

Looking for a selfie, two Rajasthan youth drown in Himachal Pradesh lake

Two Rajasthan youth drowned in a lake in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district while attempting to take a selfie on Saturday, an official said.

india Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shimla
They are residents of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district and came to Kangra’s Naga Bari village in Nurpur tehsil in connection with plucking mangoes.
They are residents of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district and came to Kangra's Naga Bari village in Nurpur tehsil in connection with plucking mangoes.
         

Mukesh Kumar and Amarjeet, both aged 18, drowned in Pong Dam lake near Bathu in Jawali police station, he added.

They visited the area to see the beauty of Pong Dam lake on Saturday morning and went into the deep waters to take a selfie, he added.

When one of the youths started drowning, the other went close to him in an effort to save him but both of them drowned, he added.

Police reached the spot and the matter was being investigated.

Jawali Sub Divisional Magistrate Saleem Ajam and tehsildar Sant Ram Nagar also visited the spot.

