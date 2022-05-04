Loudspeaker row: 2,300 detained, MNS chief says protest to continue

Mumbai: Police arrested 56 people, mainly workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), for attempting to play the Hanuman Chalisa during morning prayers at mosques being offered through loudspeakers on Wednesday but defiant MNS chief Raj Thackeray said the agitation against loudspeakers at mosques will continue.

According to the police,eight first information reports (FIRs) were registered against MNS workers and local office-bearers, at least 2,300 people detained in the last two days and notices under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (pertaining to prevent cognizable offences) served to another 7,000 people.

But Thackeray, who was booked on Tuesday for his provocative speech at a rally in Aurangabad on May 1, said his party workers will continue to play the Hanuman Chalisa at higher volumes as long as loudspeakers at mosques are not “silenced”.

Addressing a press conference, he hit out at the Maharashtra Police for detaining his party workers and “letting off” those who do not follow law. He also claimed that 90-92% of mosques in Mumbai did not use loudspeakers for their morning ‘azaan’ (Muslim call to prayer) after he gave a call to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside these places of worship.

“Why is action taken against our workers while nothing is being done against those breaking laws? This issue is not restricted to the morning azaan alone. If a loudspeaker is being used for namaz four-five times a day, our people will continue to play the Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume. This (protest) is not restricted for a day,” he said. If mosques have to use loudspeakers, they must stick to the decibel limit prescribed by the Supreme Court, he added.

The ruling Shiv Sena, however, asserted no guidelines related to use of the device have been violated in the state.

“There is no violation of loudspeakers (guidelines) in Maharashtra. The state is working according to the guidelines on loudspeakers laid down by the Supreme Court,” said Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. “If anyone is violating the law, then the government is capable of (tackling) it.”

The SC has allowed use of loudspeakers only during certain hours and has set rules for sound decibel limits.

“The situation has not reached a level where an agitation (on the loudspeaker issue) is needed in Mumbai or Maharashtra. All mosques have taken permission for the use of loudspeakers,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The MNS chief on Wednesday tweeted an old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, in which the late leader was seen saying the day his party comes to power, “offering namaz on roads will be stopped and loudspeakers from mosques will be removed”.

Reacting on the video, Raut said, “We have not stooped that low. We still run on his (Sena founder’s) principles. Balasaheb had taken a stand on loudspeakers and offering of namaz on the road. He stopped it after coming to power. No one should teach Hindutva to the Shiv Sena.”

A senior police officer said the detained MNS workers at most places attempted to put loudspeakers outside mosques to chant the Hanuman Chalisa, while at some places it was preventive detention.

A senior IPS officer said, “At most places, the loudspeakers were not used for morning Azaan in several districts like Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli, some places in Jalna, Nanded, Nandurbar, Shirdi and Shrirampur.”

“While at several places across the state, loudspeakers were used in permissible noise limits like at Nashik , Ahmadnagar, Jalgaon, Malegaon and almost at all places the speakers were used on low volume,” the officer added, requesting anonymity.

State revenue minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said, “For him (Raj Thackeray), loudspeakers are not important, politics is. We have taken all steps and hence the whole situation is peaceful.” He also noted that the early morning aarati at the Sai Baba temple at Shirdi was not aired on a loudspeaker on Wednesday due to these rules.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, meanwhile, backed the objections raised by the MNS chief. “He has been demanding the implementation of the Supreme Court orders. But the way the state government has been treating it, is clearly discriminatory and indicative of different yardsticks used by the government for two different religions. The state government should not forget that the Babri agitation could not be crushed even after the thousands of Hindus lost their lives.”

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The state government is duty-bound to implement the SC orders related to the loudspeakers. If the government failed to do so, the political parties will obviously give reaction to the government inaction.”

With agency inputs