Bhubaneswar, The India Meteorology Department on Tuesday informed the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal prompting the Odisha government to put the collectors of all the districts on alert. Low-pressure area formed in sea, Odisha alerts district collectors

The government also asked them to remain prepared to deal with the heavy rainfall and associated climatic changes.

The national weather agency in a statement said, "Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast at 0830 hrs IST on May 27."

The IMD also said that it is likely to move slowly northwards and become more marked during the next 48 hours.

Keeping in view the formation of the low-pressure area, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner's office, in a letter to all the 30 district collectors, directed them to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality and submit a report on the damage if that occurred due to thunderstorms, whirlwinds, hailstorms, lightning and rainfall immediately for information of the government.

"The districts under orange and yellow warnings should keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality, while people may be advised to keep watch on the weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning," the letter said.

The advice for fishermen should be strictly implemented, the letter added.

As per the India Meteorological Department , an upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels lay over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Tuesday.

"Under its influence, a low pressure is likely to form over the same area today. It is likely to become more marked," the weather office said.

Meanwhile, the IMD in a forecast for Tuesday said that as many as 15 of the 30 districts of Odisha will experience thunderstorms with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph during the afternoon/evening hours.

In view of the low-pressure area in the bay, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea from May 29 to June 1 along and off the Odisha coast.

