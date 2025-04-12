LS speaker attends wedding of Pulwama braveheart Hemraj Meena’s daughter in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had attended the wedding of CRPF jawan Hemraj Meena’s daughter on Friday. Hemraj was killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in Rajasthan’s Sangod city. Birla was fulfilling a promise made to his widow, Madhubala Meena and carried a mayra—a traditional wedding gift presented by a brother to his sister’s family during a daughter’s wedding, the speaker’s office said

It was the first celebration in the Meena household since the soldier’s death and Birla participated in all the rituals, the office added.

Rajasthan Energy minister Hiralal Nagar had joined the Speaker in the ceremony.