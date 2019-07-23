Lt Gen Naravane set to become next Vice Chief of Army

Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General MM Naravane will take over as the next Vice Chief of Army, replacing Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu who retires on August 31, said army sources on Monday.

Narawane will be the senior-most general when army chief General Bipin Rawat retires on December 31, and if the government decides to go by seniority the former could take over from the latter. Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan will replace Narawane at the Kolkata-based Eastern Command, responsible for guarding India’s borders with China in the eastern sector.

Lieutenant General AS Kler will be the next chief of the Jaipur-based South Western Command. He will succeed Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson who retires on August 31. Lieutenant General RP Singh will replace Lieutenant General Surinder Singh at the Chandimandir-based Western Command on the latter’s retirement on July 31.

Lieutenant General IS Ghuman will head the Lucknow-based Central Command after Lt General Abhay Krishna retires on September 30.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 02:12 IST