Lucknow CMO tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Before Dr Singh, ACMO Dr Ajay Raja had tested positive for coronavirus disease on Saturday.(AP)
         

Lucknow chief medical officer (CMO), Dr RP Singh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. “I was feeling feverish and rhinorrhea (running nose) resembling Covid-19 symptoms. So, I got myself tested and my report came positive,” said Dr Singh, who is in home quarantine for now.

Singh has appealed all those people who had come in his contact in the last seven days to get tested and remain quarantined.

Meanwhile, the CMO office was sanitised and other staff of the office were asked not to panic. While the staff wanted the CMO office to be sealed, the district administration was yet to decide on it.

Before Dr Singh, ACMO Dr Ajay Raja had tested positive for coronavirus disease on Saturday. Besides, a number of top health officials have tested positive this month, including director-general, family welfare, Dr Mithilesh; vice-chancellor, King George’s Medical University (KGMU); Lt Gen (retd) Dr Bipin Puri, among others.

Dr PK Gupta of Indian Medical Association expressed his concern and said, “This is the time when everyone should take maximum care while walking out of their house. The IMA appreciates doctors for their contribution in fight against Covid-19. The IMA wants the government to recognise the contribution of these doctors and give special treatment and promotions to them who got infected while serving corona positive patients.”

