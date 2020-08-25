e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lucknow DM orders probe after Covid patient’s complaint against public health centre

Lucknow DM orders probe after Covid patient’s complaint against public health centre

The complainant alleged that after he protested against poor facilities, the hospital staff misbehaved with him and also beat him up.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 08:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The patient had made several videos exposing alleged anomalies at the hospital and they had gone viral.
The patient had made several videos exposing alleged anomalies at the hospital and they had gone viral. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

The district administration has ordered a magisterial probe into allegations by a Covid-19 patient against the staff of the TS Mishra hospital and primary health centre (PHC) in Lucknow’s Gudamba area.

The patient had made several videos exposing alleged anomalies at the hospital and they had gone viral.

The complainant alleged that after he raised his voice against poor facilities, the hospital staff misbehaved with him and also beat him up. Later the hospital allegedly tried to discharge the patient on the basis of an antigen test.

“The probe will be conducted by ADM finance and revenue,” said an order by the district magistrate on Monday.

The probe order came on a day when Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath said that the state government was committed to providing the best treatment to all Covid-19 patients and ordered an increase in the number of beds in Covid-19 hospitals in the state to ensure that there is always a surplus of beds at these facilities.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2
Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
Supreme Court to hear Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case, deadline for apology ends today
Supreme Court to hear Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case, deadline for apology ends today
Extreme rain recorded in Guj, Raj; warning for Delhi on Wednesday
Extreme rain recorded in Guj, Raj; warning for Delhi on Wednesday
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Use Aadhaar to get GST registration in just three days
Use Aadhaar to get GST registration in just three days
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In