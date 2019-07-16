Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 16, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Lunar eclipse 2019: Varanasi evening Ganga Aarti advanced due to chandra grahan

Lunar Eclipse: In India, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible during the intervening night of July 16 and 17. The Moon will enter penumbra on July 17 around 12.12 am, after which the moon will enter umbra at 1.31 am.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)
lunar eclipse,lunar eclipse july 2019 in india,chandra grahan
Priests perform aarti as devotees pray during Ganga Dussehra festival at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the river Ganges, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.(File photo: Rajesh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

Varanasi’s famed tradition of Ganga Aarti, the daily evening ritual at Dashashwamedh Ghat, has been advanced on account of the lunar eclipse on Tuesday.

The timings of the daily ritual for today has been kept as 3:00 PM which is much before the usual time.

As per Hindu beliefs, no religious ritual can be performed and temples remain closed for a specified period of time before, after and during an eclipse. Considering the same, the organisers of Ganga Aarti have decided to perform the ritual in the afternoon instead of the evening.

In India, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible during the intervening night of July 16 and 17. The Moon will enter penumbra on July 17 around 12.12 am, after which the moon will enter umbra at 1.31 am. The maximum of partial lunar eclipse 2019 will be witnessed around 3 am.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 17:32 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics