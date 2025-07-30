Thane, The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane has awarded a compensation of ₹64.73 lakh to the family of a 48-year-old sanitation worker killed in a road accident in 2021. MACT awards ₹ 64.73 lakh compensation to family of sanitation worker killed in accident

MACT member R V Mohite on Tuesday ordered the offending truck's owner and insurance company to jointly and severally make the payment along with an interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of the claim.

The family of Premdas Chindhu Jadhav, who was a sanitation worker with the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district, told the tribunal that he was returning on his motorcycle to Sange village on the night of September 26, 2021.

A truck came from the wrong side and rammed into his motorcycle at Bapgaon Naka and Jadhav death on the spot.

An eyewitness, who was riding a separate motorbike behind, confirmed the truck was being driven "in a rash and negligent manner and high, excessive and uncontrollable speed."

The Padgha police later registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The man's wife and three children sought compensation for pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages caused by his untimely demise.

MACT member Mohite said there is nothing on record to show any contributory negligence on the part of deceased. Thus, the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of offending vehicle.

The tribunal also dismissed the insurer's claim that the truck driver lacked a valid licence.

On the question of income, the tribunal considered evidence from the BNMC and ruled that Jadhav, being a permanent employee since 1999, was entitled to revised salary benefits under the 7th Pay Commission.

The compensation of ₹64.73 lakh awarded by the MACT included ₹48.28 lakh for loss of future earnings and the remaining amount under various other provisions.

