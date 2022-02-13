Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhya Pradesh: 5 rescued after under-construction tunnel caved in

A total of nine labourers were trapped after the under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district.
An SDERF team at the site to rescue the trapped labourers.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Five labourers have so far been rescued from the collapsed under-construction tunnel in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, the administration said on Sunday. A total of nine labourers were trapped after the under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district, reported news agency ANI. 

The rescue operation is underway to rescue the remaining four labourers with the help of a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team which arrived from Jabalpur.

"Of the 9 labourers trapped, 5 have been rescued after an under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh; 4 yet to be rescued. SDERF team at the spot," an official of the administration said, as quoted by ANI.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the incident and sought information from Katni collector Priyank Mishra. Chouhan instructed the authorities for proper treatment of those injured in the incident. Taking to Twitter, the Madhya Pradesh CM said he is constantly in touch with the district administration and is praying for the well being of everyone trapped in the tunnel.

