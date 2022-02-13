Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh: 5 rescued after under-construction tunnel caved in
india news

Madhya Pradesh: 5 rescued after under-construction tunnel caved in

A total of nine labourers were trapped after the under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district.
An SDERF team at the site to rescue the trapped labourers.
An SDERF team at the site to rescue the trapped labourers.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Five labourers have so far been rescued from the collapsed under-construction tunnel in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, the administration said on Sunday. A total of nine labourers were trapped after the under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district, reported news agency ANI. 

The rescue operation is underway to rescue the remaining four labourers with the help of a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team which arrived from Jabalpur.

"Of the 9 labourers trapped, 5 have been rescued after an under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh; 4 yet to be rescued. SDERF team at the spot," an official of the administration said, as quoted by ANI.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the incident and sought information from Katni collector Priyank Mishra. Chouhan instructed the authorities for proper treatment of those injured in the incident. Taking to Twitter, the Madhya Pradesh CM said he is constantly in touch with the district administration and is praying for the well being of everyone trapped in the tunnel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out