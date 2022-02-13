Madhya Pradesh: 5 rescued after under-construction tunnel caved in

Five labourers have so far been rescued from the collapsed under-construction tunnel in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, the administration said on Sunday. A total of nine labourers were trapped after the under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district, reported news agency ANI.

The rescue operation is underway to rescue the remaining four labourers with the help of a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team which arrived from Jabalpur.

"Of the 9 labourers trapped, 5 have been rescued after an under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh; 4 yet to be rescued. SDERF team at the spot," an official of the administration said, as quoted by ANI.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the incident and sought information from Katni collector Priyank Mishra. Chouhan instructed the authorities for proper treatment of those injured in the incident. Taking to Twitter, the Madhya Pradesh CM said he is constantly in touch with the district administration and is praying for the well being of everyone trapped in the tunnel.

मौके पर जिला प्रशासन की टीम है और SDRF की टीम भी सहायता के लिए घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना हो चुकी है।



मैं सतत प्रशासन के संपर्क में हूं। ईश्वर से सबके सकुशल होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 12, 2022

