Madhya Pradesh bypolls LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

The counting of votes in the recently concluded bypolls for the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats of Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh will be held on Tuesday.

The polling was held on October 30, along with bypolls in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh parliamentary seats and 29 other assembly constituencies in 13 states.

The by-elections in all the four constituencies in MP was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting representatives. As many as 48 candidates are in the fray for the four seats.

In the bypolls on Saturday, 63.88% voter turnout was recorded in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency while Jobat, Prithvipur and Raigaon assembly seats recorded 55.30%, 78.14% and 69.01% turnout respectively.

While the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and Raigaon assembly seat were previously with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jobat and Prithvipur were held by its arch-rival Congress. The two parties are also in a direct contest in other bypolls. Currently, the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority in the MP state assembly with 126 out of the 230 total seats while Congress holds 94 seats.

