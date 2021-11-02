Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh bypolls LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am
Madhya Pradesh bypolls LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

  • Madhya Pradesh Bypolls Results 2021 Live Updates: The counting of votes is taking place for Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats of Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST)
The polling was held on October 30.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The counting of votes in the recently concluded bypolls for the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats of Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh will be held on Tuesday.

The polling was held on October 30, along with bypolls in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh parliamentary seats and 29 other assembly constituencies in 13 states.

The by-elections in all the four constituencies in MP was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting representatives. As many as 48 candidates are in the fray for the four seats.

In the bypolls on Saturday, 63.88% voter turnout was recorded in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency while Jobat, Prithvipur and Raigaon assembly seats recorded 55.30%, 78.14% and 69.01% turnout respectively.

While the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and Raigaon assembly seat were previously with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jobat and Prithvipur were held by its arch-rival Congress. The two parties are also in a direct contest in other bypolls. Currently, the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority in the MP state assembly with 126 out of the 230 total seats while Congress holds 94 seats.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 02, 2021 06:05 AM IST

    Fate of 48 candidates to be decided today

    As many as 48 candidates are in fray in Madhya Pradesh for the four seats including the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats of Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST).

