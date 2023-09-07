Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan unveils Sanchi town as India’s first solar city

Bhopal/Raisen Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the inauguration of Sanchi Nagar, a World Heritage town in Raisen district, as the first solar city of India. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated Sanchi Nagar, a World Heritage town in Raisen district, as the first solar city of India.

In the programme, an agreement was signed between the state department of renewable energy and IIT Kanpur to make Sanchi a net zero city

Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh has moved forward in the direction of fulfilling the pledge taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about energy conservation, realising his vision with greater social responsibility.

“In Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh, an initiative has also been taken to establish a 600 MW capacity plant by installing solar panels on the surface of the dam. The message of peace had once reached the world from Sanchi. Now Sanchi will pioneer in the field of solar energy,” said the CM.

Chouhan said production of electricity from coal and other sources has adverse effects on the environment. “The citizens of Sanchi, the new and renewable energy department and all the scientists deserve congratulations for starting solar energy production without harming nature by abandoning traditional means. Sanchi Solar City has been formed as a result of a three MW capacity solar project at Nagauri near Sanchi. In the near future, a five-megawatt solar project will be established in Gulgaon which will meet the energy needs of the agricultural sector,” said the CM.

Chouhan said that about 7,000 residents in Sanchi have pledged to save electricity by using solar stand lamps, solar study lamps and solar lanterns in their homes.

According to the energy department, Sanchi Solar City will reduce the emissions of more than 14,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, which is equivalent to more than 238,000 trees. E-vehicles have been promoted. Four commercial charging points and three e-rickshaw charging points have been installed. The use of battery vehicles will also result in saving more than ₹9 lakh worth of diesel.