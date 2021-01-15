Madhya Pradesh corporation allows pork sale: Hindus, Muslims cite hurt sentiments

Madhya Pradesh State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation’s approval for a kiosk to sell pork in Bhopal has both Hindus and Muslims up in arms, saying the move hurts their religious sentiments. Hindu religious leaders say the move amounts to the promotion of meat-eating that they oppose while their Muslim counterparts cited prohibition of pork eating in Islam to oppose it.

Pandit Surendra Tiwari of Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple said the move is against Sanatan Dharma as they oppose the sale of all types of meats. He added the government is introducing one more type of meat. “This move is against Hindu sentiments. We will request the government to withdraw this anti-Hindu decision.” He noted the road on which the corporation has started the pork kiosk has many temples and religious places.

Sanskriti Bachao Manch convener Chandrashekhar Tiwari questioned how could the corporation that sells milk and cow products sell pork and called the move an insult to the holy cow. “By promoting the sale of pork, the government wants to promote meat consumption.”

Mushtaq Ali Nadvi, a local Muslim religious leader, said Islam strictly prohibits pork consumption. “If people eat pork, they will spread filth in our society. The government should not promote bad things. Just to make a section of people happy, the government should not hurt the sentiments of many people.”

Anas Ali, the head of a local organisation, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government believes in publicity but started the kiosk without making much noise as it knew its intention is bad. “...the government opposed the distribution of eggs in schools which is necessary for the nourishment of malnourished kids because it will hurt sentiments of a religion.... the same government has started the sale of pork in the name of nourishment. We are opposing the intention and double standards of the government.”

Youth Congress leader Vivek Tripathi questioned the requirement for selling pork. “This is a deliberate attempt of the state government to hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. We will not allow this project of the government.” He added they will expose the BJP’s duality. “In 2019, when then Congress-led state government started the sale of chicken near a milk parlour, the BJP leaders staged a sit-in protest saying it hurts religious sentiments... but now the same party is in power and started selling of pork without thinking of religious sentiments.”

Kedar Singh Tomar, the corporation’s executive director, said they issued a tender for the pork sale and an ex-army man won the bid. He justified the move for allowing it, saying pork is not only full of nutrients but its sale will also boost the economy of the community that rears pigs. “The kiosk will give them a respectful way to sell pork.”

Animal husbandry principal secretary JN Kansotia said their department is mandated to promote the sale of pork, chicken, and eggs. “The government is giving subsidy for pigs rearing. We are not selling pork of normal street pigs but of farm pigs. The scheme has nothing wrong with it. We are not compelling anyone to eat pork and many people are rearing pigs and under this project, we will provide the marketing support. ”