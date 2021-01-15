Madhya Pradesh corporation allows pork sale: Hindus, Muslims cite hurt sentiments
Madhya Pradesh State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation’s approval for a kiosk to sell pork in Bhopal has both Hindus and Muslims up in arms, saying the move hurts their religious sentiments. Hindu religious leaders say the move amounts to the promotion of meat-eating that they oppose while their Muslim counterparts cited prohibition of pork eating in Islam to oppose it.
Pandit Surendra Tiwari of Pipleshwar Mahadev Temple said the move is against Sanatan Dharma as they oppose the sale of all types of meats. He added the government is introducing one more type of meat. “This move is against Hindu sentiments. We will request the government to withdraw this anti-Hindu decision.” He noted the road on which the corporation has started the pork kiosk has many temples and religious places.
Sanskriti Bachao Manch convener Chandrashekhar Tiwari questioned how could the corporation that sells milk and cow products sell pork and called the move an insult to the holy cow. “By promoting the sale of pork, the government wants to promote meat consumption.”
Mushtaq Ali Nadvi, a local Muslim religious leader, said Islam strictly prohibits pork consumption. “If people eat pork, they will spread filth in our society. The government should not promote bad things. Just to make a section of people happy, the government should not hurt the sentiments of many people.”
Anas Ali, the head of a local organisation, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government believes in publicity but started the kiosk without making much noise as it knew its intention is bad. “...the government opposed the distribution of eggs in schools which is necessary for the nourishment of malnourished kids because it will hurt sentiments of a religion.... the same government has started the sale of pork in the name of nourishment. We are opposing the intention and double standards of the government.”
Youth Congress leader Vivek Tripathi questioned the requirement for selling pork. “This is a deliberate attempt of the state government to hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. We will not allow this project of the government.” He added they will expose the BJP’s duality. “In 2019, when then Congress-led state government started the sale of chicken near a milk parlour, the BJP leaders staged a sit-in protest saying it hurts religious sentiments... but now the same party is in power and started selling of pork without thinking of religious sentiments.”
Kedar Singh Tomar, the corporation’s executive director, said they issued a tender for the pork sale and an ex-army man won the bid. He justified the move for allowing it, saying pork is not only full of nutrients but its sale will also boost the economy of the community that rears pigs. “The kiosk will give them a respectful way to sell pork.”
Animal husbandry principal secretary JN Kansotia said their department is mandated to promote the sale of pork, chicken, and eggs. “The government is giving subsidy for pigs rearing. We are not selling pork of normal street pigs but of farm pigs. The scheme has nothing wrong with it. We are not compelling anyone to eat pork and many people are rearing pigs and under this project, we will provide the marketing support. ”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds India's Aatmanirbhar Mission in Manorama Year Book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Don’t test our patience’: Gen Naravane’s blunt message to China on LAC row
- The army chief said India had given a fitting response to the (Chinese) conspiracy to unilaterally change the status quo in the Ladakh theatre where the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have deployed more than 100,000 combat-ready soldiers and advanced weaponry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Seek approval before initiating action against poll officials': EC tells states
- The EC said that the victimisation creates an atmosphere of fear that conveys to the upright, steadfast and sincere officers that they can be “taken to task anytime”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
114 people test positive for UK variant of coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will not talk to SC-appointed committee,' reiterates farmers' union
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't go to Committee constituted by SC, will only talk to Centre: Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality remains 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 senior doctors to be the first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT forms committee to look into plea alleging illegal mining in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat govt examining anti-conversion laws enacted by UP, MP: Patel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks between govt, farmers' unions over farm laws end; next round on Jan 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine drive to be held at 10 centres in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New weather radars set up in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests Rose Valley chit fund owner’s wife in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Nitish upset with questions on Indigo manager
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox