MP 2023 Live: Shahpura (ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas (ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon(SC)

BySumanti Sen
Dec 03, 2023 06:15 AM IST

MP Election Results: Updates for Shahpura(ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas(ST), Mandla(ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon(SC) assembly constituencies

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shahpura (ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas (ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon (SC) assembly constituencies.

Gwalior, Nov 17 (ANI): A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Gwalior on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Ravi Upadhyay)

Counting is underway for Mandla area constituencies

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
Shahpura (ST)Counting to begin-
Dindori (ST)Counting to begin-
Bichhiya (ST)Counting to begin-
Niwas (ST)Counting to begin-
Mandla (ST)Counting to begin-
KeolariCounting to begin-
Lakhnadon (ST)Counting to begin-
Gotegaon (SC)Counting to begin-

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khammam area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Shahpura (ST)Bhoopendra Maravi (BABLU)INC
Dindori (ST)Omkar Singh MarkamINC
Bichhiya (ST)Narayan Singh PattaINC
Niwas (ST)Dr Ashok MarskoleINC
Mandla (ST)Deosingh SaiyamBJP
KeolariRakesh Pal SinghBJP
Lakhnadon (ST)Yogendra SinghINC
Gotegaon (SC)Narmada Prasad PrajapatiINC

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:29 AM

    Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

