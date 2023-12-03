MP 2023 Live: Shahpura (ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas (ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon(SC)

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shahpura (ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas (ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon (SC) assembly constituencies.

Gwalior, Nov 17 (ANI): A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Gwalior on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Ravi Upadhyay)