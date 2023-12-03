Live
MP 2023 Live: Shahpura (ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas (ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon(SC)
Dec 03, 2023 06:15 AM IST
MP Election Results: Updates for Shahpura(ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas(ST), Mandla(ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon(SC) assembly constituencies
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shahpura (ST), Dindori (ST), Bichhiya (ST), Niwas (ST), Mandla (ST), Keolari, Lakhnadon (ST), Gotegaon (SC) assembly constituencies.
Counting is underway for Mandla area constituencies
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Shahpura (ST)
|Counting to begin
|-
|Dindori (ST)
|Counting to begin
|-
|Bichhiya (ST)
|Counting to begin
|-
|Niwas (ST)
|Counting to begin
|-
|Mandla (ST)
|Counting to begin
|-
|Keolari
|Counting to begin
|-
|Lakhnadon (ST)
|Counting to begin
|-
|Gotegaon (SC)
|Counting to begin
|-
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khammam area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Shahpura (ST)
|Bhoopendra Maravi (BABLU)
|INC
|Dindori (ST)
|Omkar Singh Markam
|INC
|Bichhiya (ST)
|Narayan Singh Patta
|INC
|Niwas (ST)
|Dr Ashok Marskole
|INC
|Mandla (ST)
|Deosingh Saiyam
|BJP
|Keolari
|Rakesh Pal Singh
|BJP
|Lakhnadon (ST)
|Yogendra Singh
|INC
|Gotegaon (SC)
|Narmada Prasad Prajapati
|INC
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 02, 2023 12:29 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting to begin at 8am
