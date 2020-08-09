e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 case count goes beyond 39,000; death toll at 996

Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 case count goes beyond 39,000; death toll at 996

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 39,000-mark on Sunday with the addition of 868 cases, health officials said.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bhopal
The highest number of 173 new positive cases were reported from Indore, followed by 142 in Bhopal and 76 in Gwalior.
The highest number of 173 new positive cases were reported from Indore, followed by 142 in Bhopal and 76 in Gwalior.(File photo)
         

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 39,000-mark on Sunday with the addition of 868 cases, health officials said.

The case count now stands at 39,025, they said.

According to them, the death toll went up to 996 after 19 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24-hours.

Of them, three each died in Bhopal and Indore, two each in Jabalpur, Morena, Betul and Singrauli and one each in Dewas, Vidisha, Damoh, Satna and Alirajpur.

The highest number of 173 new positive cases were reported from Indore, followed by 142 in Bhopal and 76 in Gwalior.

Meanwhile, 667 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 173 to 8,516 and death toll to 333 in the district, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 7,681 Covid-19 patients, of whom 214 have succumbed to the infection.

The case count in Gwalior went up to 2,885.

At 2,284, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 2,048 such cases.

No new coronavirus case was reported from three districts since Saturday evening although all 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

The health officials said that there are 3,088 active containment zones in the state at present.

During the last nine days, Madhya Pradesh recorded 7,219 fresh cases and 129 deaths.

As on July 31, the case count was 31,806 and the death toll 867.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 39,025, active cases 9,009, new cases 868, death toll 996, recovered 29,020, total number of people tested 8,91,698.

tags
top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In