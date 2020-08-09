Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 case count goes beyond 39,000; death toll at 996

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:27 IST

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 39,000-mark on Sunday with the addition of 868 cases, health officials said.

The case count now stands at 39,025, they said.

According to them, the death toll went up to 996 after 19 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24-hours.

Of them, three each died in Bhopal and Indore, two each in Jabalpur, Morena, Betul and Singrauli and one each in Dewas, Vidisha, Damoh, Satna and Alirajpur.

The highest number of 173 new positive cases were reported from Indore, followed by 142 in Bhopal and 76 in Gwalior.

Meanwhile, 667 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 173 to 8,516 and death toll to 333 in the district, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 7,681 Covid-19 patients, of whom 214 have succumbed to the infection.

The case count in Gwalior went up to 2,885.

At 2,284, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 2,048 such cases.

No new coronavirus case was reported from three districts since Saturday evening although all 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

The health officials said that there are 3,088 active containment zones in the state at present.

During the last nine days, Madhya Pradesh recorded 7,219 fresh cases and 129 deaths.

As on July 31, the case count was 31,806 and the death toll 867.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 39,025, active cases 9,009, new cases 868, death toll 996, recovered 29,020, total number of people tested 8,91,698.