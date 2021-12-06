Madhya Pradesh: Teenage girl raped after giving aphrodisiac drug, dies of bleeding, say police

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl died due to excessive bleeding after she was allegedly raped by a man who gave her aphrodisiac capsules in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a village under the Rajendragram police station, about 28 km away from the Anuppur district headquarter, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the officer said.

An aphrodisiac is a substance that increases sexual desire. Substances range from a variety of plants, foods, and certain chemicals.

Talking to reporters, DC Sagar, additional director general (ADG) of police, Shahdol zone, said, “Police are making all efforts to nab the accused and a bounty of ₹30,000 was announced on his head.”

The accused, identified as Yashwant Maravi, is on the run. A senior police officer at Rajendragram police station, Narendra Pal, on Sunday said the police had received information about the death of a 17-year-old girl on Saturday, following which a case was registered. The investigation and a short postmortem report revealed that the girl was raped and died due to excessive bleeding from her private part, he said.

“The girl was given some aphrodisiac capsules by the accused, aged around 20-22 years, before committing the crime,” Pal said. He said the victim was in severe pain when she returned (to her home) on Saturday morning and narrated her ordeal to a woman member of family before her death.

The accused was booked under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 363, 366 (abduction) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, villagers on Sunday staged a protest at the Rajendragram police station alleging laxity by the police in nabbing the accused.