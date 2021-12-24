Madhya Pradesh third state to pass bill that seeks to recover property damages from protesters

Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday passed the Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Bill 2021 by voice vote, amid a walk out by the opposition legislators. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have both passed such bills earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bill provides for setting up a tribunal which would look into the claims of property damage during riots or public protests. Rajesh Rajora, additional chief secretary home department, said the MP version of the bill is different from the other states as it has provisions that are consumer-friendly and will aid recovery of loss faster.

State home minister Narottam Mishra introduced the bill on Thursday and it was passed without any discussion. The approved bill will now be sent to governor Mangubhai Patel for his consent before it become a law.

Before introduction of the bill, the MP Assembly passed a resolution that panchayat elections will not be held without Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation. The Opposition walkout came as Leader of opposition, Kamal Nath, was reportedly not allowed to speak on the resolution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After this, five bills including Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property were introduced and passed.

Mishra said, “The opposition leaders knew that the bills will be introduced but they walked out without any reason. The opposition didn’t discuss the bills. What kind of opposition is this.”

“Now, the bill will help us to maintain peace and harmony in MP. It will also stop the anti-social elements from creating destruction in the state. Now, the protestors will be penalised by claim tribunal with FIR,” he added.

Reacting to the bill’s passage, Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary said, “BJP-led state government is working unconstitutionally. The ministers introduced the bills after Congress MLAs walked out. The laws are being made to suppress the voice of people and misuse the power. They were not allowing the opposition to present their views. That’s why they first stopped the leader of opposition (Kamal Nath) from presenting his views on the resolution of OBC and later, they passed the bills in the absence of the opposition. “

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bill has a provision for recovering the cost of damaged property from those who are found guilty of vandalism during unrest or agitation.

A claim tribunal comprising a retired judge and an IAS officer will be formed in the aftermath of such incidents to look into the claims, the bill says.

Officers of the concerned department for pubic property or owners of private property can apply for compensation within 30 days of the vandalism and the tribunal will have to take a decision on compensation within three months of the application, reads the draft.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON