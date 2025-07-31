Chennai, The Madras high court on Thursday dismissed a petition, which sought a direction to the authorities to frame and implement detailed guidelines and advisories for aviation-related media reporting to ensure that no premature or speculative statements are made until official investigations are complete. Madras HC dismisses plea seeking direction for norms for aviation related media reporting

The first bench comprising Chief Justice M.M.Shrivatsava and Justice Sunder Mohan dismissed the Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate M Pravin.

In his petition, Pravin submitted that it was a well-known fact that after aviation incidents news media, social media platforms and digital intermediaries frequently publish unverified content that prejudges and attributes blame to pilots.

This practice not only damages their reputation and career prospects but also affects their personal dignity and mental well-being. One such instance occurred following the aviation accident on June 12, 2025, which led to wide circulation of speculative media reports attributing fault to the flight crew while the investigation remained pending, he added.

He said he submitted a representation, dated July 14, 2025 to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

He said the representation sought institutional safeguards, including the issuance of advisories to media houses, the enforcement of confidentiality protocols regarding pilot identities and preliminary investigation findings, and the formulation of content moderation guidelines for digital platforms under the IT Rules.

Despite the gravity of these concerns and the public interest involved, no effective action has been taken till date by the authorities, he added.

He said the premature blame cast on pilots in the aftermath of aviation accidents violates the principle of presumption of innocence and the fundamental right to dignity and privacy guaranteed under Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The inaction and the failure of the authorities to institute effective regulatory safeguards have serious implications not only for aviation safety but also for the sanctity of fair and just media reporting in our digital age, he added.

