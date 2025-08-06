Chennai, The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the DGP, Commissioners of Police, Chennai and Coimbatore and Seeman, Chief Coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi in a petition relating to screening of the Tamil film 'Kingdom'. Madras HC orders notice to DGP over screening of film 'Kingdom'

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy posted to August 7, further hearing of the petition filed by M/s SSI Production, which sought a direction to the police authorities to provide adequate police protection to the theatres to enable the peaceful and uninterrupted screening of the film 'Kingdom', and further to restrain Seeman and his followers from interfering with the lawful screening of the film.

In its petition, SSI Production submitted that it had recently bagged Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film titled 'Kingdom', which has been granted a valid certificate for public exhibition by the Central Board of Film Certification as U/A in accordance with the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The movie was directed by Goutam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments and lead actor was Vijay Deverakonda.

The petitioner submitted that on August 4, Seeman issued a public statement opposing in his social media 'X' handle, the release of the said film alleging that it portrays the Tamil Eelam issue in a derogatory manner, and threatened to besiege theatres and forcibly stop the screening unless the movie was withdrawn.

The petitioner said the movie was purely a work of fiction and in no manner hurts the sentiments relating to the Tamil Eelam issue.

The said threat has been widely circulated through print and social media and has caused fear among theatre owners and staff.

Some cinema hall owners have already expressed apprehension and reluctance to continue screening the film due to the fear of law-and-order disturbances.

After the public statement of Seeman, party cadres sent letters to the theatre owners in Coimbatore and Chennai, the petitioner added.

