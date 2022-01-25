Madras high court expunges judge’s remark against actor Vijay

The Madras high court on Tuesday expunged scathing remarks made against Tamil actor C Joseph Vijay by a single judge in the Rolls Royce case.

A bench of justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Mohammed Shaffiq passed the order stating that the observation made by the learned single Judge SM Subramaniam on July 8 was unwarranted and irrelevant to decide the issue.

Actor Vijay had sought an exemption of Entry Tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost car, imported from England in 2012.

Justice Subramaniam dismissed his petition and made critical remarks against the actor.

The judge had pointed out that Vijay has a large fan base and those fans consider actors like him real heroes.

“In the State of Tamil Nadu, cine heroes have risen as rulers of the State and therefore, the people are under the impression that they are real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes. Tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional,” he had observed.

Vijay eventually paid the entry tax as demanded by the transport authorities and filed another writ aggrieved over the adverse remarks and sought the expunction for the same.

“The order of the learned single Judge, wherein, certain disparaging remarks were made, appears to be wholly unwarranted, as there was uncertainty as to the state of the law relating to Entry Tax and divergent views were expressed not only by the High Courts but by the Supreme Court as well,” the court said in its orders on Tuesday. “Thus, to impute motives to a litigant or castigating him for taking a particular legal position or exercising his constitutional right under Article 226 is unwarranted.”

The court also observed that it is difficult to suggest that the petitioner, Vijay, had acted with malafide and deliberate intention.

It observed that the previous order overlooks the fact that the stand taken by the petitioner relates to certain cases regarding the demand and collection of entry tax on imported vehicles and goods under the scope of Part XIII of the Constitution. A nine-bench judge of the Supreme Court had examined whether an entire state can be notified as a local area and left open the question of whether entry tax can be levied on goods entering into the land mass of India from another country to be determined by appropriate proceedings. Following that, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court reversed a judgement by the division bench of Kerala high court and ruled that entry tax on imported goods and vehicles is permissible.

“The above sequence of litigation will clearly demonstrate that the appellant cannot be imputed with motive whatsoever, and therefore, the disparaging remarks are clearly unwarranted,” the court said.

The court explained the background for the uncertainty over the matter by recalling that the Supreme Court had dealt with a batch of appeals questioning the competence of states to levy entry tax on vehicles and goods imported from outside India, including Orissa, Bihar and Kerala.

“The history of litigation has been set out in great detail only to show that there has been grave uncertainty not only with the reference to parameter/test to be applied for determining the question of the validity of the levy of Entry Tax but also the question whether Entry Tax can be levied on imported goods stood resolved only by the decision of the Supreme Court in the State of Kerala and Others Vs. Fr. William Fernandez Etc. which was delivered on 9 October 2017,” the court said.

Following the SC verdict, in this case, a division bench of the Madras high court delivered a judgement on January 29, 2019, in a batch of writ petitions in the case of V.Krishnamurthy Vs. State of Tamil Nadu.

