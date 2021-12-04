Madras high court refuses to pass order on AIADMK internal elections

The Madras high court on Wednesday refused to pass any interim order in connection with the AIADMK’s internal organisational elections to be held on December 7 which was challenged by an expelled member K C Palanisamy. Justice Abdul Quddhose said that the court cannot interfere at this stage and adjourned the case to January 7 for AIADMK’s coordinator, O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami to file counter affidavits.

K C Palanisamy is a former MP who was removed from the party in March 2018. In his petition, Palanisamy claimed that declaring elections for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator is against the bylaws of the party and illegal, unenforceable in the eyes of the law. “Notably, the defendants have flouted the mandatory requirement of 21 days notice prior to the announcement of elections,” the petition read. “The said illegal actions of the Defendants clearly evince the malafide intention to pull wool over the eyes of the the primary members including the Plaintiff by conducting election albeit in an illegal, unfair and undemocratic manner.” He further charged that O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy are trying to usurp the power of the General Secretary without following the electoral process which is against the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

On December 1, during its executive committee meeting, the AIADMK formalised its dual leadership by making a vital change to the bylaws in the party constitution. Now, the coordinator Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami will be internally elected by a ‘single voting system’ directly by the primary members, who have been associated with the party for five continuous years. This change has now solidified AIADMK’s dual leadership arrangement which has been in place since J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016 and to keep expelled leader V K Sasikala and her supporters out. And on the following day, the AIADMK announced the elections to these top posts-coordinator and joint coordinator -- to be held on December 7. Except for Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, no other pair is expected to contest for these posts.

Both Sasikala and K C Palanisamy have cases pending in court regarding previous changes made by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami. Sasikala had moved a city court against a 2017 general council meeting in which she was removed as interim general secretary and from the party while she was in prison. K C Palanisamy had challenged the appointment of Sasikala as interim general secretary and as well as the same 2017 meeting where Jayalalithaa was made AIADMK’s eternal general secretary and the power of the post was transferred to newly created posts coordinator and joint coordinator occupied by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.